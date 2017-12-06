John Niyo, from left, Bob Wojnowski and Angelique Chengelis talk about the bowl games for Michigan and Michigan State. (Photo: Detroit News)

CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau talk about the Jim Harbaugh and Mark Dantonio tweets, about MSU feeling snubbed with its bowl choice, and about the teams Michigan and Michigan State will face. Detroit News

Angelique Chengelis rejoined the College Football Show to talk about the Twitter war between Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio.

They also talk about Michigan's upcoming bowl game against South Carolina in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 and Michigan State's bowl game against Washington State in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 28.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's TV show.

► 2:30: Chengelis on Jim Harbaugh's tweets

► 5:10: Wojo on UM-MSU fans playing games against each other

► 7:30: Charboneau on Mark Dantonio's tweets

► 10:00: Niyo on Michigan State's Outback Bowl snub

► 13:20: Charboneau on extra motivation for the Spartans

► 16:10: Chengelis on NCAA's proposed redshirt rule

► 18:20: Wojo, Niyo and Chengelis on UM-MSU bowl games

► 20:50: Charboneau on MSU-Washington State

► 22:40: Wojo, Niyo and Chengelis on Final Four matchups