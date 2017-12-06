Ball State's Ishmael El-Amin (5) and Sean Sellers (34) celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Tuesday. Ball State beat Notre Dame 80-77. (Photo: Robert Franklin, Associated Press)

Kevin McKay came off the bench to score 17 as Central Michigan downed Montana State, 75-48, Tuesday at McGuirk Arena to win its sixth straight.

Cecil Williams and Shawn Williams each had 14 points while David DiLeo added 13 points for the Chippewas (7-1).

Harald Frey had 12 points to lead Montana State (6-4).

Big Ten

Nebraska 78, No. 14 Minnesota 68: Glynn Watson Jr. scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half and Nebraska opened up a 16-point lead early in the second half en route to a win over No. 14 Minnesota. Watson scored seven straight points to open the second half, and Duby Okeke’s dunk put Nebraska (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) up 48-32 with 15:35 left.

Minnesota (8-2, 1-1) made two of its first 10 shots in the half and struggled against the Huskers’ switching man-to-man defense.

Top 25

(At) Arizona 67, No. 7 Texas A&M 64: Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona held on to beat No. 7 Texas A&M 67-64 on Tuesday night.

Arizona (6-3) picked up a big win against UNLV on Saturday and notched an even bigger one in front of a pro-Wildcats crowd that made Talking Stick Arena feel like McKale Center west. Texas A&M (7-1) pulled within 63-62 on Tyler Davis’ jump-hook with 17 seconds left. Brandon Randolph twice hit 1 of 2 free throws, sandwiched around a travel by Davis, and Duane Wilson was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2 seconds left. He made two after missing the first attempt, and Dylan Smith made two at the other end to put Arizona up 67-64.

Davis led the Aggies with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Ball State 80, (at) No. 9 Notre Dame 77: Tayler Persons hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 1.7 seconds remaining and Ball State shocked No. 9 Notre Dame.

Persons scored 24 points, Tahjai Teague added 13 and Sean Sellers had 11 as Ball State knocked off a nationally ranked opponent for the first time since downing No. 4 UCLA 91-73 more than 16 years ago.

Notre Dame (7-2) lost a nonconference home game for the first time since falling to North Dakota State four years ago.

The Cardinals (5-4) led by a high of 67-58 with 6:45 to go, but the Irish charged all the way back to a 77-77 tie on Matt Farrell’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go.

(At) No. 1 Duke 124, St. Francis (Pa.) 67: Freshman Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 1 Duke scored 71 points in the first half of its rout of St. Francis (Pa.).

Marques Bolden had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and Gary Trent Jr. and Grayson Allen both finished with 14 points for the Blue Devils (11-0).

No. 4 Villanova 88, (at) No. 12 Gonzaga 72: Mikal Bridges had his coming out performance as one of top players in the nation, scoring a career-high 28 points to lead No. 4 Villanova over No. 12 Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Bridges, a 6-foot-7 junior guard, had shown Villanova (9-0) what he could do this season with three games of 20-plus points that already signaled he may be the best player on the Big East champs. Zach Norvell Jr. led Gonzaga (7-2) with 22 points and Perkins had 16.

(At) No. 6 Wichita State 95, South Dakota State 85: Landry Shamet had 21 points and eight assists, Shaquille Morris added 20 points and No. 6 Wichita State rallied to beat scrappy, hot-shooting South Dakota State.

Conner Frankamp added 16 points, setting the school record by hitting a 3 in his 30th straight game, and the Shockers (7-1) slowly dug out of a 13-point second-half hole to beat the Jackrabbits (7-4) for their 23rd consecutive victory at Koch Arena.

(At) No. 18 West Virginia 68, No. 15 Virginia 61: Jevon Carter had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Lamont West scored 22 points and No. 18 West Virginia sent No. 15 Virginia to its first loss. Daxter Miles Jr. added 12 points for the Mountaineers (8-1). Devon Hall led Virginia (8-1) with 19 points and Kyle Guy added 18, all in the second half.

(At) No. 10 Miami 69, Boston University 54: Freshman Lonnie Walker IV scored a season-high 26 points and No. 10 Miami surged in the second half to beat Boston University. Dejan Vasiljevic had 15 points for Miami (8-0), which remained unbeaten in non-conference home games since November 2015. Boston U (3-4) still hasn’t beaten a ranked team since 1959.

(At) No. 20 TCU 94, SMU 83: Kenrich Williams had 27 points to lead five TCU players in double figures, and got tackled after a steal and breakaway toward the basket as the 20th-ranked Horned Frogs extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games. The Frogs (9-0) were already starting to separate themselves midway through the second half when Williams came up with an SMU turnover. SMU (7-3) was coming off a 17-point home win over then-No.14 Southern Cal just three days earlier.