Bacari Alexander will return to coach Detroit Mercy on Tuesday night against Toledo. (Photo: Heather Coit / Associated Press)

Detroit — Without a single explanation of why he was off the job for one game, then four games, then finally seven games, Detroit Mercy quietly welcomed back head basketball coach Bacari Alexander on Tuesday morning, prior to the evening’s home game with Toledo.

Alexander, in his second year on the job, has been on an indefinite suspension for what’s been called a “personnel” reason. No Detroit Mercy administrator — not the university president, not the athletic director, nobody — has been willing to elaborate on why the suspension took place, leaving the fan base in the dark for more than three weeks.

Even in issuing the statement of his return Tuesday, Detroit Mercy didn’t send it out to all media outlets. An athletic-department spokesman was told to “provide the statement when asked.”

“The university is happy to have coach Alexander back with us and leading this team,” athletic director Robert Vowels said in a statement. “We are thankful that this internal personnel issue is now resolved and we look forward to coach Alexander’s return and a successful season.”

Vowels didn’t immediately return a phone call or a text message seeking additional comment.

“I would like to thank my assistant coaching staff, led by lead assistant Jermaine Jackson, for the tremendous work done in my absence,” Alexander said in a statement. “There’s no doubt that none of this great work would be possible without the tireless dedication of our student-athletes as well and I’m so appreciative for that.

“I look forward to leading our program and Titan family moving forward together.”

More: Bacari Alexander remains MIA as intrigue grows at UDM

Alexander, 41, first missed the Michigan-Dearborn home game Nov. 13 with what the team’s radio broadcast termed a one-game absence for a “personal” reason. He then missed the next three games, all road games, and the university reclassified the reason as a “personnel” matter.

Alexander missed seven games in all, most recently the 106-73 road loss to UCLA on Sunday. During the absence, he didn’t attend practices nor did he travel with the team on the road.

Missing the UCLA game had to be tough to take for Alexander, given he was part of the Detroit Mercy team that stunned UCLA in the 1999 NCAA Tournament. But returning now at least will allow Alexander to coach in a game he most certainly had circled on his calendar, Dec. 16 against his old boss, John Beilein, and Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

Jackson, a holdover from Ray McCallum’s staff and Alexander’s former roommate during their playing days at Detroit Mercy, was interim coach and led Detroit Mercy to a 4-3 record in his absence, including a couple of impressive games that included late-game heroics, against Houston Baptist in overtime and Saint Louis.

Jackson, following a win over Siena Heights last month, wouldn’t talk much about the Alexander situation, or his situation.

“All Jermaine Jackson can do is take an everyday approach to life,” he said. “Like when I played ball, my approach every day was a one-day contract.”

Alexander arrived at Detroit Mercy in April 2016, following six years as an assistant coach at Michigan. He is believed to have signed a seven-year contract worth at least $450,000 a year. The Titans were 8-23 in his first season, and expectations were much increased entering this season, as Detroit Mercy was picked to finish fourth in the Horizon League.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tonypaul1984