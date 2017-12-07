Purdue forward Vincent Edwards (12) shoots over Valparaiso forward Mileek McMillan (23) in the second half. (Photo: Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Ann Arbor, Mich. — Katelynn Flaherty scored seven of her 27 points in the final two minutes and No. 24 Michigan took the lead in the third quarter before holding off Marquette 82-76 on Thursday night.

Marquette (4-4) led by nine in the second quarter but the Wolverines (7-2) scored the last five to close within 33-29. The run continued for another seven points in the third quarter with Nicole Munger’s 3-pointer giving Michigan the lead.

An 8-0 run turned into a 12-2 surge when Flaherty hit back-to-back buckets and Michigan eventually took a 57-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

The lead reached 16 points with 7:46 remaining before the Golden Eagles stormed back. After a 9-0 run, Erika Davenport had four free throws in 13 seconds to cut it to 68-65 with 4:58 to play and her layup 35 seconds later cut it to two.

Flaherty’s 3-point play with 1:46 to go made it a six-point game. Flaherty hit four straight free throws to help seal it.

Hallie Thome had 17 points for Michigan and Jillian Dunston had 14 rebounds.

Davenport led Marquette with 23 points, matching her career high, Allazia Blockton had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Danielle King scored 19.

More state women

Central Michigan 94, (at) Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 56: Cassie Breen scored 20, Reyna Frost 16 with 18 rebounds and Micaela Kelly 13 for Central Michigan (7-1). Lauren White scored 14 for SIUE (3-4).

(At) Ashland 120, Wayne State 70: Laina Snyder scored 25 for Ashland (9-0, 3-0 GLIAC). Jessica Murphy scored 13 for Wayne State (6-3, 1-2).

State men

(At) Ashland 70, Wayne State 48: Drew Noble scored 17 and Ben Haraway 14 for Ashland (6-3, 1-2 GLIAC). Chuck Key scored 11 and Karim Murray 10 for Wayne State (3-4, 2-1).

Big Ten

(At) No. 21 Purdue 80, Valparaiso 50: Vincent Edwards scored 15 points, Carson Edwards finished with 10 point for Purdue. With 8 minutes remaining in the first half, the Boilermakers held a 15-12 lead when Carsen Edwards’ fastbreak layup ignited a 21-4 run over the rest of the half.

Purdue (9-2) used aggressive defense and fast-paced offense, to force 11 turnovers in the first half that resulted in 11 points for the Boilermakers. Isaac Haas finished with 10 points for Purdue.

Joe Burton led the Crusaders (8-1) with 19 points.

The Boilermakers opened the second half with an 8-2 run and led by 32 points during the final 20 minutes.

Purdue shot 45 percent (28 of 62) with 16 of its 28 field goals coming by way of an assist.

Valparaiso shot 33 percent (20 of 60). The Crusaders remain winless at Purdue and hold a 2-15 record all-time against the Boilermakers.

(At) Maryland 87, Ohio 62: Michal Cekovsky made every shot he took, scoring 15 points to go with eight rebounds. Cekovsky went 6 for 6 from floor and sank all three of his free throws. The 7-foot-1 sophomore from Slovakia was pulled with 7:22 left and finished one point short of his career high.

Kevin Huerter scored 17 points for Maryland (8-3), and Anthony Cowan Jr. contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Coming off three straight tough games — narrow losses to Syracuse and Purdue, followed by an overtime victory at Illinois — the Terrapins never trailed.

The victory was marred by an injury to 6-10 freshman forward Bruno Fernando, who sprained his right ankle with 11:21 remaining and was helped off the court.

Mike Laster scored 14 for the Bobcats (4-4). Ohio, a member of the Mid-American Conference, previously lost to Clemson, Dayton and Iona.

(At) Rutgers 73, NJIT 64: Corey Sanders scored 18 points and Deshawn Freeman had 13 for Rutgers. Sanders was 8 of 15 from the floor and Freeman was 6-of-8 shooting. Eugene Omoruyi added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench for Rutgers (6-3).

NJIT (5-4) jumped out to a 7-0 less than four minutes into the game. Rutgers overcame the deficit by the midpoint of the first half, and things went back and forth before Rutgers took a 33-32 halftime lead.

(At) Iowa State 84, Iowa 78: Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored 24 points and Iowa State got its eighth straight home win over the Hawkeyes. Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 points and 10 assists for the Cyclones (6-2), who’ve won six in a row after an 0-2 start.

Neither team could get separation for much of a game that featured 17 lead changes and seven ties. But Wigginton followed a corner 3 by Donovan Jackson with one of his own, putting Iowa State ahead 72-63 with 6:15 left — a lead the Cyclones would not relinquish.

Jack Nunge pulled the Hawkeyes within 79-76 on a jumper with 28 seconds to go. But that’s as close as they would get, as free throws by Hans Brase and Weiler-Babb put the game out of reach.

Jordan Bohannon hit five 3s and had 19 points and Nunge added 16 for the Hawkeyes (4-6), who’ve dropped six of their last seven.