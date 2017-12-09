Michigan State shot a scorching 54 percent from the floor in the first half to open a 22-point lead before trouncing Rhode Island, 82-38, Saturday at Breslin Center.

Sidney Cook had 17 points as four Spartans finished in double figures. Shay Colley scored 14 while Taryn McCutcheon and Taya Reimer each had 13.

Rhode Island (1-8) committed 30 turnovers, which led to 30 points for MSU (6-3).

Central Michigan 77, (at) Indiana State 67: Presley Hudson scored 26 as the Chippewas racked up their eighth straight (8-1) while going 18-for-18 at the free throw line. Cassie Breen added 14 points, Tinara Moore had 11 and Michaela Kelly 10 for Central. Wendi Bibbins had 22 points for Indiana State (2-7).

(At) Wayne State 65, Tiffin 56: Shannon Wilson scored 17 while Nastassja Chambers added 13 as the Warriors (7-3, 2-2 GLIAC) closed shooting 57 percent (5-of-9) in the final quarter. Annie Santucci had 16 points for Tiffin (3-5, 1-2).

State women scores

(At) Grand Valley State 66, Northern Michigan 59

(At) Ashland 96, Davenport 50

(At) Northwood 78, Lake Superior State 61

Michigan Tech 86, (at) Purdue Northwest 40

Aquinas 65, (at) Alma 59

(At) Trine 50, Calvin 47

Hope 62, (at) Albion 59

(At) Adrian 76, Saint Mary's (Ind.) 67