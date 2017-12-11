Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield has won more awards. (Photo: Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

No. 2 Oklahoma will bring three All-Americans to the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, offensive tackle Orlando Brown and tight end Mark Andrews of Oklahoma were selected to the Associated Press All-America team, giving the Sooners more players on the first team than any school. The All-America team, which dates to 1925 and was selected this season by a panel of 17 Top 25 voters, was released Monday.

Four of the top five vote-getters for the Heisman Trophy made the first team, including the runaway winner Mayfield. Stanford’s Bryce Love, the Heisman runner-up, and San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, the nation’s leading rusher and fifth-place finisher for the Heisman, were the first-team running backs. Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting, made the team as an all-purpose player.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner and All-America quarterback, was selected to the second team.

Extra points

Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding to make the Ohio State defensive coordinator the new Volunteers football coach before the deal fell apart amid a public backlash.

The memorandum of understanding, obtained through a public records request, states Schiano would have received a six-year, $27 million contract. Tennessee officials say they believe the document isn’t legally binding because it was never signed by Tennessee’s chief financial officer.

Currie was suspended and replaced by Phillip Fulmer five days after the Schiano deal fell through.

... SMU will hire Sonny Dykes, a former California and Louisiana Tech coach, as its new head coach, according to multiple reports.

Dykes will replace Chad Morris, who left SMU last week to become Arkansas coach.

... Willie Simmons is the new Florida A&M coach.

The Tallahassee native has been the head coach at Prairie View A&M the past three seasons.

... Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan has decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft.

Bryan is the second Florida player to turn pro since the season ended.

Receiver Antonio Callaway, who was suspended for all of the 2017 season, signed with Atlanta-based agent Mel Bratton last week and hopes to get drafted.

Callaway was one of nine Florida players suspended all season for alleged credit card fraud.

Callaway and six others entered a pretrial intervention program that could result in the dismissal of felony charges.