Miles Bridges (22), Matt McQuaid (20) and the Michigan State men's basketball team are ranked No. 2 in this week's Associated Press Top 25.

Villanova is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Arizona State made a big leap after a tumultuous week in which half of the top 10 lost.

The Wildcats (10-0) were fourth but earned 41 of 65 first-place votes to hop over Michigan State, which earned 19 first-place votes to climb from third to second. They were the favorites to take over at the top following unanimous No. 1 Duke’s weekend loss at Boston College.

Wichita State climbed three spots to No. 3, followed by Duke and Arizona State. The Sun Devils (9-0) jumped 11 spots and earned the other five first-place votes after winning at then-No. 2 Kansas to extend their best start since the 1974-75 season.

The Jayhawks fell to No. 13 after two losses.

Michigan State (9-1) has won eight straight since its 88-81 loss to then-No. 1 Duke in the Champions Classic on Nov. 14 in Chicago, including resounding victories over North Carolina and Notre Dame. MSU won both of its games last week, at Rutgers (62-52) and at home against Southern Utah (88-63).

Michigan State takes on Oakland on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, part of a college hoops doubleheader with Michigan and Detroit Mercy.