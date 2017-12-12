Eastern Michigan baseball coach Mark Van Ameyde is leaving the program after three years, the university announced Tuesday.

EMU said Van Ameyde is leaving to pursue other opportunities. EMU didn’t clarify what those opportunities might be.

Van Ameyde, a Novi native, Detroit Mercy graduate and former Henry Ford College baseball player, was 70-106 in three seasons leading the Eagles, with steady improvements each season, appearing in the Mid-American Conference tournament semifinals in 2016 and a MAC tournament championship-game appearance in 2017 — the program’s first since Boss’ one season, in 2008.

“He has certainly left the EMU baseball program in a better place,” EMU athletic Scott Wetherbee said in a statement. “A national search will commence immediately and I look forward to hiring someone with a strong work ethic and who is a relentless recruiter, as we look forward to competing for Mid-American Conference championships and a place in the NCAA Tournament.”

In July 2014, Van Ameyde signed a five-year contract with EMU, worth $75,000 in base salary.

EMU hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2008, when they won it.

At EMU, Van Ameyde coached five All-MAC players, 28 academic All-MAC players, and pitcher Sam Delaplane, a 23rd-round pick by the Mariners in 2017. Delaplane was the Eagles’ first draft pick since 2012.

He previously coached at Michigan State, Saint Mary’s College, Detroit Mercy (now defunct), and Georgetown.

