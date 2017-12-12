Tickets for the Horizon League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments — to be played March 2-6, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to Detroit News)

Tickets for the Horizon League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments — to be played March 2-6, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets can be purchased at HorizonLeague.com, the Little Caesars Arena box office, or the Little Caesars Arena ticket sales and service office (313-471-7575). Fans can also purchase tickets by calling or visiting the Detroit Mercy (313-993-1700, ext. 7301/detroittitans.com) and Oakland (248-370-4000/ougrizzlies.com) box offices.

Ticket prices begin at $15 per day and will feature all 20 Horizon League teams competing in 18 games over a five-day span. The championship games will be on Tuesday, March 6 with automatic berths to the NCAA Basketball Tournament at stake.

For more information, visit HorizonLeague.com.