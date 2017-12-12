This week’s college and pro football games on TV:
Thursday
8:20 Denver at Indianapolis, NBC, NFL
Friday
7 NCAA Division III championship, Mount Union vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, ESPNU
8 NCAA FCS playoffs, Sam Houston State at North Dakota State, ESPN2
Saturday
Noon Celebration Bowl, North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State, ABC
1 New Orleans Bowl, Troy vs. North Texas, ESPN
2:30 Cure Bowl, Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky, CBSSN
3:30 Las Vegas Bowl, Boise State vs. Oregon, ABC
4:30 Chicago at Detroit, Ch. 4, NFL
4:30 New Mexico Bowl, Marshall vs. Colorado State, ESPN
4:30 NCAA FCS playoffs, South Dakota State at James Madison, ESPNU,
6 NCAA Division II championship,West Florida vs. Texas A&M-Commerce, ESPN2
8 Camellia Bowl, Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State, ESPN
8:25 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City, NFL
Sunday
1 Cincinnati at Minnesota, CBS
1 Green Bay at Carolina, Fox
4:25 New England at Pittsburgh, CBS
8:30 Dallas at Oakland, NBC
Monday
8:30 Atlanta at Tampa Bay, ESPN
