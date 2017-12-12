LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

This week’s college and pro football games on TV:

Thursday

8:20 Denver at Indianapolis, NBC, NFL

Friday

7 NCAA Division III championship, Mount Union vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, ESPNU

8 NCAA FCS playoffs, Sam Houston State at North Dakota State, ESPN2

Saturday

Noon Celebration Bowl, North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State, ABC

1 New Orleans Bowl, Troy vs. North Texas, ESPN

2:30 Cure Bowl, Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky, CBSSN

3:30 Las Vegas Bowl, Boise State vs. Oregon, ABC

4:30 Chicago at Detroit, Ch. 4, NFL

4:30 New Mexico Bowl, Marshall vs. Colorado State, ESPN

4:30 NCAA FCS playoffs, South Dakota State at James Madison, ESPNU,

6 NCAA Division II championship,West Florida vs. Texas A&M-Commerce, ESPN2

8 Camellia Bowl, Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State, ESPN

8:25 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City, NFL

Sunday

1 Cincinnati at Minnesota, CBS

1 Green Bay at Carolina, Fox

4:25 New England at Pittsburgh, CBS

8:30 Dallas at Oakland, NBC

Monday

8:30 Atlanta at Tampa Bay, ESPN

