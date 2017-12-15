Senior guard Kendrick Nunn is averaging 21.7 points and 4.6 rebounds despite dealing with a sprained ankle. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Oakland men's basketball just can't get healthy, and that's bad news heading into Saturday's marquee game against No. 2 Michigan State at Little Caesars Arena.

Star guard Kendrick Nunn has been dealing with a sprained ankle that he rolled more than a month ago, and he'll be a game-time decision.

Nunn had an MRI on Friday afternoon, and coach Greg Kampe was anxiously awaiting the results.

"We've done everything," Kampe said. "He's complaining, so there's only one thing we can do.

"Is there something there we can't find?"

Nunn has played sporadically since suffering the injury against New Orleans on Nov. 13. He missed the last game against Chicago State, played the two games before that, at Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan, and missed the two games before that, at Oral Roberts and at home against Texas Southern.

When he's played, the redshirt senior transfer from Illinois has been effective, despite working through the pain. Nunn is averaging 21.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in his seven games, six starts.

Oakland (6-4) already is without big men Brad Brechting (toe) and James Beck (stress fracture), and Julius Palmer has been battling a twisted ankle.

Also, Jaevin Cumberland, it was announced this week, will miss the rest of the season to address a chronic ankle injury, though there's an asterisk there. Kampe is allowing Cumberland to dress for Saturday's game and might use him if necessary, though that would be his last action of the season.

Tom Cotter, a walk-on, could be Oakland's backup center Saturday.

"Six-11, 6-8 are out, 6-10 is questionable," Kampe said. "Against that front line."

Forward Isaiah Brock has recovered from a leg injury and is "good," Kampe said, and Jalen Hayes is back from a four-game suspension and has fond his groove.

Still, though, with all the injuries, Kampe has talked to forward Xavier Hill-Mais about giving up his red-shirt, but Hill-Mais wants to stick to the plan.

Oakland and Michigan State tip-off at 2:30 p.m., following the Detroit Mercy-Michigan game.

Tickets remain available, though a total crowd of 20,000-plus is expected for the two games.

