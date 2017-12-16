Junior Latin Davis knocked down a career-high 20 points, including two free throws in the final seconds, as Wayne State downed Davenport 65-62 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Grand Rapids.

Ronald Booth scored 15 while George Spencer and Marcus Moore each had 10 for the Warriors (6-4, 4-1 GLIAC).

Wayne State built a 29-23 halftime lead on 47 percent (23-of-49) field-goal shooting.

Avery Hudson scored 14 and Nick Malonga added 12 for Davenport (9-4, 2-2).

(At) Southern Utah 86, Central Michigan 80: Brandon Better scored 17 points, Ivan Madunic and James McGee 16 points each and Southern Utah (6-4) made a big, opening run after halftime stand up, snapping the Chippewas seven-game win streak. Led by 21 points from Cecil Williams, Central Michigan (8-2) clawed back within three, but never regained the lead.

State men's scores

(At) Lake Superior 79, Ferris State 74

Grand Valley State 95, (at) Purdue Northwest 69

Saginaw Valley at Northwood, 8

Olivet 117, St. Mary's 111, 3 OTs; at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

(At) Calvin 79, Carthage 75

Alma at Wheaton, 8