Detroit News Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 18
Detroit News Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 18, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan State (10-1, 2-0) – The Spartans got everything they could handle in a victory over Oakland, a win that might not be impressive to some but was one Tom Izzo was happy to get. The Spartans now get back to work in finishing up the non-conference schedule that offers few roadblocks as Houston Baptist and Long Beach State are up this week. Last week: 1.  Duane Burleson, AP
2. Purdue (11-2, 2-0) – The struggles in the Bahamas are fading quickly as the Boilermakers have now won seven straight following a dismantling of Butler over the weekend. No, it’s not a vintage Butler team, but Purdue’s defense was suffocating and the balance is there offensively as the Boilermakers have just two tune-ups left before conference play resumes. Last week: 2.  Darron Cummings, AP
3. Michigan (10-3, 1-1) – Put no stock in the blowout victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday, that was simply a superior team taking care of business. What was impressive last week for the Wolverines was the road win over Texas. The Longhorns were missing their top scorer, but UM lost Moritz Wagner late and still got a win over a solid Power Five team. Two more likely easy games should give Wagner time to be ready to jump back into Big Ten play. Last week: 6.  Duane Burleson, AP
4. Maryland (10-3, 1-1) – It was a slow week for the Terrapins, who had a fairly lackluster win over Catholic and look forward to a couple more pushovers before Big Ten play gets rolling after the first of the year. The Terps are young and don’t have a truly notable win yet, which makes them a bit of an unknown heading into conference play. Last week: 3.  Patrick Semansky, AP
5. Ohio State (9-3, 2-0) – Not much happened this week to bolster the Buckeyes’ resume as they beat Appalachian State. The bigger test comes Saturday when they host North Carolina. That should give a pretty good indication of whether the Buckeyes will hang around the top of the Big Ten standings or settle somewhere in the middle of the pack. Last week: 4.  Paul Vernon, AP
6. Minnesota (9-3, 1-1) – Still waiting the be impressed by the Golden Gophers, a team that many still believe can make a run at the Big Ten championship. That might be pushing it if the last couple of weeks are any indication. Coming off three losses in four games, the Gophers beat Drake by one at home this week, the same Drake team that got drilled by Iowa. Last week: 5.  Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
7. Northwestern (8-4, 1-1) – The Wildcats were busy this week trying to pad the number in the win column. They did that by dispatching Chicago State, Valparaiso and DePaul. But it was hardly a perfect week as the DePaul win came tougher than expected with Vic Law battling illness and Bryant McIntosh missing 15 shots. This is still a good team, it’s just struggling to show that on a consistent basis. Last week: 8.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
8. Indiana (6-5, 1-1) – The Hoosiers entered Saturday’s game against Notre Dame having lost three of four, so of course, the win over the Fighting Irish was exactly what everyone expected. But as we said last week, it’s gonna be one of those years for the Hoosiers, who can look great one night and awful the next. Show the grit they did against the Irish and there can be a lot more good nights for the Hoosiers. Last week: 10.  Darron Cummings, AP
9. Rutgers (10-3, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights showed grit in their loss a couple of weeks ago to Michigan State, enough to believe things are starting to turn around in Piscataway. They proved that on Saturday by knocking off No. 15 Seton Hall, the first win over a ranked opponent since early 2015. Corey Sanders and freshman Geo Baker are creating an impressive backcourt tandem. Last week: 11.  Julio Cortez, AP
10. Nebraska (7-5, 1-1) – The record says the Cornhuskers should be ranked lower, but a closer look at their losses shows this is a better team than the win total shows. They had Kansas on the ropes before falling to a last-minute three and the loss to Creighton went down to the wire. The Huskers need to learn how to close games, but they’re gonna be a problem for plenty of Big Ten foes. Last week: 9.  John Peterson, AP
11. Penn State (9-3, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions entered Sunday’s game having not won two in a row in a month but remedied that by cruising past George Mason. Penn State should rack up a few more wins over the next couple of weeks, but finding some consistency in the Big Ten is the next step for a young but talented team. Last week: 7.  Charlie Neibergall, AP
12. Wisconsin (5-7, 1-1) – The Badgers got a win at home over Western Kentucky, but it came thanks, in part, to a questionable charging call at the end of the game. That call can be debated, but what can’t be is the fact the Badgers are a team without much optimism moving forward. Injuries have played a role, but even getting guard D’Mitrik Trice back at some point might not make much difference. Last week: 13.  Elsa, Getty Images
13. Illinois (8-5, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini got down big to New Mexico State, rallied to take a second-half lead and then gave it up late. There’s enough there to think the Illini will cause some problems this season in the Big Ten, but the lack of any sort of offensive consistency means they’ll likely be stuck near the bottom of the standings. Last week: 12.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
14. Iowa (6-6, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes got well with a couple of wins over lesser opponents and that will likely continue over the next couple weeks, though a matchup with Colorado will at least be a test against a Power Five team with a winning record. Get some momentum heading into the new year and the Hawkeyes could move quickly up the Big Ten standings. Last week: 14.  Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fairfax, Va. – Penn State played without suspended guard Tony Carr on Sunday at George Mason. It certainly didn’t slow the Nittany Lions down.

    Lamar Stevens scored 23 points and added 12 rebounds for his first career double-double, Mike Watkins added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Penn State dominated in the post on its way to a 72-54 victory Sunday.

    “Coach pushed us harder,” Watkins said. “This was a great team we were going against. Playing against them and playing without Tony, who’s a big factor on our team, we had to pick up the loose ends.”

    Carr, who is averaging a team-high 20 points, was suspended for a violation of team rules. Coach Patrick Chambers said the sophomore will return Tuesday for the Nittany Lions (9-3).

    Penn State would have been wise to exploit the undersized Patriots (5-7) even with Carr. His absence made the decision to turn to the frontcourt even easier.

    Stevens and Watkins combined for 24 points on 11 of 14 shooting in the first half, and Watkins had nine points during an 11-2 spurt that gave Penn State a 20-10 lead. Its edge never fell below eight after that.

    Stevens, who had totaled just 14 points in his last two games, created problems both in the post and on the perimeter.

    “He was really focused on trying to rebound the basketball, and we saw him be ferocious,” Chambers said. “We went to him early and often and he did some good things for us, some good drives, had a good 15-footer, got himself to the free throw line. He looked for Mike a bunch. I thought he played a quality game on both ends of the floor.”

    Penn State owned a 26-8 scoring advantage in the paint in the first half and a 40-26 edge inside for the game.

    Sophomore Justin Kier scored a team-high 17 points for George Mason, which committed 15 turnovers and was 0 of 14 from 3-point range. The Patriots have averaged 52.5 points and are 4 of 37 on 3-pointers in their last two games.

    “We’re a better team than we’ve shown the last two nights,” George Mason coach Dave Paulsen said. “We know that. This is the same group that put together some pretty good performances against good teams, but we’re in a little bit of a funk right now offensively.”

    Top 25

    (At) No. 5 Arizona State 76, Vanderbilt 64: Tra Holder scored 25 points, Shannon Evans II added 15 and No. 5 Arizona State (10-0) overcame a dismal start to beat Vanderbilt. Arizona State was coming off a victory last week over then-No. 2 Kansas that sent the Sun Devils to their highest ranking in 36 years.

    Mickey Mitchell provided the Sun Devils a spark off the bench, playing solid defense while grabbing 13 rebounds. Arizona State hit 14 of 28 shots in the second half to remain one of the nation’s four undefeated teams. Saben Lee had 24 points to lead Vanderbilt.

    No. 7 North Carolina 78, (at) No. 20 Tennessee 73: Kenny Williams made a 3-pointer to put North Carolina ahead for good with 35 seconds left against Tennessee.

    North Carolina (10-1) capitalized on a 9-0 run in the final minute to win for the fifth straight time and ended Thompson-Boling Arena’s hex on defending national champions.

    Tennessee (7-2) had won each of the last five times it had hosted a defending national champion, a string that included victories over Connecticut (in January 2012), Florida (February 2007 and February 2008) and Kentucky (February 1999 and February 2013).

    Joel Berry II scored 21 points for North Carolina. Williams and Luke Maye added 15 points each.

    (At) No. 21 Baylor 118, Savannah State 86: Jo-Lual Acuil had career highs with 31 points and 20 rebounds and Baylor had a 21-0 first-half run to rout Savannah State.

    Manu Lecomte added 25 points for Baylor (9-2), King McClure had 19, Nuni Omot 18, and Mark Vital 12. Dexter McClananahan led Savannah State (3-10) with 22 points, and Austin Dasent had 18.

    State women

    Eastern Michigan 78, (at) Detroit Mercy 76: The Eagles (3-7) outscored the Titans (0-10), 22-11, in the fourth quarter to pull out the narrow win at Calihan Hall and keep Detroit Mercy winless. Micah Robinson scored 19 and Sasha Dailey 18 for Eastern. Anja Marinkovic scored 22 to lead Detroit Mercy.

    (At) Duquesne 64, Central Michigan 61: The Chippewas (8-2) let a 13-point halftime lead slip away. Tinara Moore scored 21 and Cassie Breen 14 for Central. Julijana Vojinovic scored 20 to lead Duquesne (10-2).

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE