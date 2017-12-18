TUESDAY
7 Boca Raton Bowl, Akron vs. FAU, ESPN
WEDNESDAY
8 Frisco Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. SMU, ESPN
THURSDAY
8 Gasparilla Bowl, Temple vs. FIU, ESPN
FRIDAY
12:30 Nassau Bowl, Ohio vs. UAB, ESPN
4 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Central Michigan vs. Wyoming, ESPN
SATURDAY
Noon Birmingham Bowl, South Florida vs. Texas Tech, ESPN
3:30 Armed Forces Bowl, San Diego State vs. Army, ESPN
4:30 NFL, Indianapolis at Baltimore, NFL
7 Dollar General Bowl, Appalachian State vs. Toledo, ESPN
8:30 NFL, Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC
SUNDAY
1 NFL, Detroit at Cincinnati, Fox
4 NFL, Jacksonville at San Francisco, CBS
4:15 NFL, Seattle at Dallas, Fox
8:30 Hawaii Bowl, Fresno State vs. Houston, ESPN
MONDAY
4:30 NFL, Pittsburgh at Houston, NBC
8:30 NFL, Oakland at Philadelphia, ESPN
