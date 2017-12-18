LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

TUESDAY

7 Boca Raton Bowl, Akron vs. FAU, ESPN

WEDNESDAY

8 Frisco Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. SMU, ESPN

THURSDAY

8 Gasparilla Bowl, Temple vs. FIU, ESPN

FRIDAY

12:30 Nassau Bowl, Ohio vs. UAB, ESPN

4 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Central Michigan vs. Wyoming, ESPN

SATURDAY

Noon Birmingham Bowl, South Florida vs. Texas Tech, ESPN

3:30 Armed Forces Bowl, San Diego State vs. Army, ESPN

4:30 NFL, Indianapolis at Baltimore, NFL

7 Dollar General Bowl, Appalachian State vs. Toledo, ESPN

8:30 NFL, Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC

SUNDAY

1 NFL, Detroit at Cincinnati, Fox

4 NFL, Jacksonville at San Francisco, CBS

4:15 NFL, Seattle at Dallas, Fox

8:30 Hawaii Bowl, Fresno State vs. Houston, ESPN

MONDAY

4:30 NFL, Pittsburgh at Houston, NBC

8:30 NFL, Oakland at Philadelphia, ESPN

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE