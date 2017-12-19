Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) dunks during the first half of Kansas’ victory over Omaha. (Photo: Orlin Wagner / Associated Press)

Kalamazoo — Victor Sanders scored 25 points with six 3-pointers, Brayon Blake scored 19 points with a career-high five 3-pointers, and Idaho hit 17 3-pointers to beating Western Michigan, 82-52, on Monday night.

It’s the most 3-pointers ever made by the Vandals since 2008-09, when Don Verlin became coach. The Vandals now have won five of six.

Sanders scored his 1,435th career point, surpassing Kyle Barone for sixth all-time at Idaho.

Seven of Idaho’s eight first shots in the second half were 3-pointers, with Sanders hitting three, and the Vandals led 54-26 with 13:20 to play, but went scoreless for three minutes later in the half.

Jordan Scott scored 10 points and tied his career best with 13 rebounds for his first career double-double for Idaho (8-3). The Vandals outrebounded the Broncos 45-29, and made 17 of 30 (56.7 percent) from beyond the arc. Chad Sherwood hit a career-high three 3s.

Arkadiy Mkrtychyan’s layup put the Vandals up for good, 4-2, and Idaho finished on an 11-2 run in which Sanders hit two 3s for a 31-16 halftime lead.

Bryce Moore scored 11 for Western Michigan (6-5), which shot 34.4 percent from the floor.

State women

(At) Michigan State 74, Quinnipiac 55: Shay Colley scored 14 and Jenna Allen and Lexi Gussert 10 each for Michigan State (8-3). Quinnipiac is 5-5.

Big Ten

Fort Wayne 92, (at) Indiana 72: Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points and Bryson Scott added 26. The Mastodons (8-5) made 17 3-pointers to tie an Assembly Hall record by a visiting team and won their second straight over the Hoosiers. This time they didn’t even need overtime to finish the job.

Robert Johnson had 17 points and Juwan Morgan finished with 14 to lead Indiana (6-6). It’s the first time in 17 years the Hoosiers have lost back-to-back games to an in-state foe other than Notre Dame or Purdue and only the fourth time in school history.

The Mastodons made it look easy, too, after Indiana took advantage of a nearly eight-minute scoring drought during which Indiana turned a 33-27 deficit into a 40-36 lead.

But when Fort Wayne’s shooters warmed up, it was over fast.

The Mastodons made three 3s during a 17-5 run that gave them a 53-44 lead with 14:03 to go.

Then, with Indiana trailing 58-51, they made four more 3s in a 1:41 stretch to extend the lead to 70-53. One more 7-0 scoring flurry made it a 21-point game and the Hoosiers never seriously challenged again.

Top 25

(At) No. 12 Gonzaga 101, IUPUI 71: Killian Tillie scored a career-high 27 points, and Johnathan Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Gonzaga (10-2), last year’s runner-up in the NCAA Tournament.

T.J. Henderson scored 18 points for UIPUI (2-8), which has lost six straight games. The Jaguars have lost all 17 games against ranked opponents in their history.

Gonzaga dominated inside, making 68 percent of its shots and out-rebounding the Jaguars 38-24. IUPUI shot 39 percent.

(At) No. 14 Kansas 109, Omaha 64: Svi Mykhailiuk struggled to get his shot to drop for three straight games, two of them losses and a third that easily could have been had the Kansas sharpshooter missed one more 3-pointer.

Instead, Mykhailiuk hit the shot to beat Nebraska.

He kept hitting them against Omaha.

Mykhailiuk knocked down six more 3-pointers and poured in 26 points, Devonte Graham added 17 points and the Jayhawks rolled.

Lagerald Vick added 15 points and Malik Newman had 14 for the Jayhawks (9-2), who enjoyed a breather after gritting out a win over Syracuse and dropping back-to-back games to Washington and Arizona State.

(At) No. 15 TCU, 91, Texas Southern 72: Vladimir Brodziansky had 18 points and 10 rebounds, leading undefeated No. 15 TCU over winless Texas Southern.

Consecutive 3-pointers from Alex Robinson and Kenrich Williams sparked a second-half surge, giving the Horned Frogs (11-0) some breathing room after a surprisingly close first half. The Frogs led by just two at the break, but their lead grew to 25 after halftime. JD Miller led TCU with 20 points.

Trae Jefferson, averaging 22.8 points per game, finished with 29 for Texas Southern (0-12). He had 13 points before the break, shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

(At) No. 18 Arizona 83, North Dakota State 53: Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Allonzo Trier added 15 before leaving with a left knee injury and No. 18 Arizona overwhelmed North Dakota State.

Arizona (9-3) allowed the Bison (5-6) to hang around early before blowing past them with a 29-3 run spanning halftime to win its 46th straight nonconference home game.

With the Wildcats well in control midway through the second half, Trier went down writhing in pain after banging knees with North Dakota State’s Paul Miller. The McKale Center was silent as Trier clutched his left leg and limped off directly to the locker room.

Trier returned to the end of the bench late in the second half with an ice bag on his knee, receiving a warm ovation when he arrived.

Miller led the Bison with 12 points.

(At) No. 24 Florida State 69, Charleston Southern 58: Phil Cofer scored 19 points, and Florida State bounced back from its first loss of the season. Terance Mann added 17 points for the Seminoles (10-1), who lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday and struggled during the first half against the Buccaneers, trailing 18-14 with 8:21 remaining.

Charleston Southern (4-6) trailed 28-26 at halftime. It got within 30-29 on a 3-pointer by Christian Keeling before the Seminoles went on a 21-4 run to put it away. Florida State made 11 of 12 from the field during the run and got six points each from Cofer and Mann.

(At) No. 25 Creighton 90, Texas-Arlington 81: Marcus Foster scored 22 of his 32 points in the first half, and No. 25 Creighton beat UT Arlington for its fourth straight win.

Foster made 8 of 10 shots in the first half as Creighton opened a 52-32 lead at the break.

Khyri Thomas added 16 points and Mitch Ballock scored 14 for the Bluejays (9-2), who came in averaging 90.2 points per game, tied for eighth nationally and tops among Big East teams.

Kevin Hervey had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Kaelon Wilson scored 15 points for the Mavericks (8-4).

Big Ten standings

Conf. All Michigan State 2-0 11-1 Purdue 2-0 11-2 Ohio State 2-0 9-3 Michigan 1-1 10-3 Maryland 1-1 10-3 Minnesota 1-1 9-3 Penn State 1-1 9-3 Northwestern 1-1 8-4 Nebraska 1-1 7-5 Indiana 1-1 6-6 Wisconsin 1-1 5-7 Rutgers 0-2 10-3 Illinois 0-2 8-5 Iowa 0-2 6-6

Monday’s games

Michigan State 107, Houston Baptist 62

Fort Wayne 92, Indiana 72

Tuesday’s games

Citadel at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Lewis at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

Texas-San Antonio at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Tennessee State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Long Beach State at Michi. State, 7 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Michigan, 9 p.m.