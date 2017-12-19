From left, football players Deontay Anderson, Shea Patterson and Van Jefferson stand during the national anthem before Michigan’s basketball game against UCLA on Dec. 9 in Ann Arbor. Jefferson announced Monday night he was transferring from Ole Miss to Florida. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Quarterback Shea Patterson is coming to Michigan, but one of his top receivers won’t be coming with him.

Van Jefferson revealed on Twitter on Monday night he’ll be transferring from Ole Miss to Southeastern Conference rival Florida.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-12, 195-pound Jefferson was second on the team with 42 catches, while his 456 yards ranked fourth. He scored one touchdown. He had 91 catches for 999 yards in two seasons with the Rebels.

Jefferson and Patterson — along with safety Deontay Anderson — visited the Michigan campus two weeks ago, with Patterson announcing the following Monday he’d play for the Wolverines.

Anderson also won’t be transferring to Michigan, at least in part because his transcripts did not clear Michigan’s admissions, according to reports.

Ole Miss was hit by NCAA sanctions, including a 2018 bowl ban and scholarship reductions, with players who are going to be seniors able to transfer and become immediatly eligible. Like Patterson, however, Jefferson will be a junior, and must pursue an NCAA waiver to avoid sitting out one season.