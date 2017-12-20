Duke's Marvin Bagley III, middle handles the ball in the post against Evansville's Dainius Chatkevicius, left, and Evansville's Marty Hill (1) during the second half. (Photo: Ben McKeown / Associated Press)

Rochester — Kendrick Nunn scored 31 points, Jalen Hayes had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Oakland rolled to a 97-86 victory that snapped Towson’s 10-game winning streak Wednesday night.

Nunn was 7-of-13 shooting from 3-point range, and Hayes made all 11 of his free throws. Martez Walker added 20 points for Oakland (7-5), which shot 28 of 52 (54 percent) from the field and made 30 of 36 (83 percent) free throws.

The Grizzlies bounced back from an 87-73 loss to No. 2 Michigan State on Saturday and are 5-0 at home.

Zane Martin scored 22 points for Towson (10-2), Jordan McNeil had 18 points and Mike Morsell had 17.

Nunn scored 22 points and Hayes and Walker each added 11 as Oakland built a 52-34 halftime lead, and had a 23-point lead with four minutes left.

Big Ten

(At) Nebraska 104, Texas-San Antonio 94: James Palmer Jr. scored 25 and Anton Gill 21 for Nebraska (8-5). UTSA is 7-6.

Top 25

(At) No. 4 Duke 104, Evansville 40: Freshman Wendell Carter Jr. scored a season-best 27 points, Marvin Bagley III added 18 points and Grayson Allen finished with 16 to help the Blue Devils (12-1) bounce back from their lone loss with one of their best defensive performances of the season.

Duke blocked nine shots, forced a season-best 21 turnovers and turned them into 39 points against a slow-paced Evansville (10-3).

(At) No. 10 West Virginia 77, Coppin State 38: Teddy Allen had a career-high 24 points and nine rebounds. The Mountaineers (10-1) struggled in the first 10 minutes, shooting 5 of 23 over the first 13 minutes.

(At) No. 18 Baylor 80, Southern 60: Manu Lecomte scored 22 points and Baylor won its fifth straight. Baylor (10-2) went on a 13-0 run in the first half to pull away, then had an 11-2 spurt after Southern cut its lead to 46-40 midway through the second half.

(At) No. 23 Seton Hall 89, Wagner 68: Khadeen Carrington scored 26 and Angel Delgado added 15 points and 10 rebounds. The win enabled the Pirates (10-2) to get back on track after they fell to state rival Rutgers last Saturday. Wagner is 7-3.

State women

(At) Eastern Michigan 74, Longwood 44: Courtnie Lewis scored 29 and Juanita Agoston 11 for Eastern (4-7). Longwood is 2-7.