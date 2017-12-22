This is the sticker the Central Michigan players will wear in their bowl game Friday. (Photo: CMU Athletics)

When Central Michigan takes the field Friday afternoon for its bowl game, it will pay tribute to one of its most famous alums.

For its game against Wyoming in the Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, Central Michigan will wear yellow, "OH MY!" stickers on the back of its helmets, an homage to Dick Enberg, the legendary broadcaster who died Tuesday of a heart attack. He was 82.

Enberg grew up in Armada before heading to Central Michigan, where he studied broadcasting, earned a bachelor’s degree and eventually moved on to a small station in Saginaw.

That kicked off a six-decade career in the broadcast booth, a run that took him to World Series, Super Bowls and an assortment of other high-profile sporting events.

It also led him to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015, after decades broadcasting Angels, Padres and national games. He also had cameos in the Tigers' TV booth in 2016 and 2017, a lifelong dream come true for a man who grew up wanting to play for his hometown team. His long-running joke was the Tigers chose Al Kaline over him, so he had to find another profession.

Also known for covering big-time boxing, horse racing, tennis and golf, baseball always was Enberg’s lifelong passion.

Despite moving west and living in La Jolla, Calif., Enberg stayed true to his Macomb County and Central Michigan roots, and he was a member of the school's Hall of Fame. This past summer, during the athletic department's annual golf weekend, Enberg and his wife, Barbara, made a significant donation that led to the event raising a record $240,000.

