Dusan Ristic (14) drives on Connecticut guard Terry Larrier during the first half of Arizona's 73-58 win. (Photo: Rick Scuteri, Associated Press)

New Orleans — Shay Colley scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State upset No. 22 South Florida, 83-73, on Thursday night at the New Orleans Shootout.

Colley was 9 of 16 from the field and made 9 of 10 free throws in leading the Spartans (9-3) to their fourth straight victory. Jenna Allen added 17 points and Taya Reimer 12.

The Spartans shot 52.5 percent and scored 24 points off 20 Bulls turnovers.

Laura Ferreira and Maria Jespersen scored 18 points apiece with Jesperson grabbing 11 rebounds for the Bulls. Laia Flores added 17 points and Kitija Laksa 15 for USF (10-3), which had a three-game winning streak broken.

Michigan State led 37-35 at halftime after a 9-0 run to close the second quarter. An 8-0 run to end the third period put the Spartans up 13 and they led by 17 early in the fourth. The Bulls were within eight with under four minutes left, but Colley put in a bucket and Allen added a layup and free throw to push the Spartans back ahead by 13 with 2:51 to go.

More state women

(At) No. 23 Michigan 105, Delaware State 36: Katelynn Flaherty hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Hallie Thome had 18 points and Michigan overwhelmed Delaware State.

The Wolverines (11-2) have won six straight. They held the Hornets (1-9) to 22-percent shooting.

Oakland 80, Old Dominion 59: In Vegas, Taylor Jones scored 20, Sha'Keya Graves 15, Leah Somerfield 12 and Taylor Gleason 11 for Oakland (6-4).

Quinnipiac 84, (at) Central Michigan 70: Tinara Moore had 23 points and eight rebounds and Reyna Frost had 14 points and eight rebounds for CMU (8-3) in its nonconference finale.

Toledo 81, (at) Detroit Mercy 64: Brianne Cohen scored 21 and Lexey Tobel added 11 for Detroit (0-11).

Top 25 men

(At) No. 8 Texas A&M 89, Buffalo 73: Duane Wilson scored 23 points and Savion Flagg added 21 for Texas A&M, which was playing without three suspended players.

A&M (11-1) announced before the game that junior guard D.J. Hogg, the team’s leading scorer at 14.6 points per game, was suspended for three games for a violation of university policy. In addition, freshman guards J.J. Caldwell and T.J. Starks missed the game because of violations of team rules.

The Aggies led 60-58 with 6:36 remaining when Robert Wilson hit a layup. Williams followed with a block on the other end, and Tonny Trocha-Morelos was fouled on an ensuing A&M fast break. Trocha-Morelos made the layup and resulting free throw, and within the span of less than a minute the Aggies led 65-58.

CJ Massinburg led the Bulls (7-5) with 20 points.

(At) No. 16 Purdue 97, Tennessee State 48: Carsen Edwards scored 26 points and P.J. Thompson finished with 17 for Purdue.

Purdue (12-2) sealed the win when it outscored the Tigers 32-5 during the final 14 minutes of the first half. The Boilermakers were leading 16-11 when they took control of the game, overwhelming Tennessee State with a balanced offensive attack.

Delano Spencer led the Tigers (5-6) with 13 points.

(At) No. 18 Arizona 73, UConn 58: Rawle Alkins scored 20 points and Dusan Ristic had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona, which used a late run to pull away.

The Wildcats (10-3) took control behind their defense during a late 8-0 run that pushed their lead to 65-55 and on to their seventh straight win since an 0-3 trip to the Bahamas.

Arizona made 14 of 23 shots in the second half to win its 47th straight non-conference home game and beat UConn for the first time in six attempts all-time.

Terry Larrier finished with 18 points for UConn (7-4).

(At) No. 20 Cincinnati 81, Cleveland State 62: Gary Clark scored 18 points as Cincinnati extended its home-court winning streak to 33 games, the longest in the nation.

Jarron Cumberland added 16 points for Cincinnati (11-2), which is playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while its on-campus arena is renovated. The Bearcats went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

Tyree Appleby had 16 points for the Vikings (3-8).

(At) No. 24 Florida State 98, Southern Mississippi 45: P.J. Savoy scored 17 points and Florida State made 19 3-pointers.

Savoy and M.J. Walker (15 points) each made five 3-pointers. The 19 3-pointers are one short of the school-record 20 the Seminoles (11-1) made against Maine on Dec. 8, 2007.

Florida State, which was 37 of 66 from the field, led by 26 at halftime (47-21) and was up by as many as 57 late in the second half.

Cortez Edward, Eddie Davis III and Anfernee Hampton each scored eight points for Southern Mississippi (7-5).