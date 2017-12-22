Temple running back David Hood evades FIU linebacker Treyvon Williams during the first quarter on Thursday. (Photo: Brian Blanco, Getty Images)

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Frank Nutile threw for 254 yards and a touchdown to lead Temple to a 28-3 victory over Florida International in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night.

Nutile teamed with Isaiah Wright on 45-yard touchdown play in the fourth quarter and also scored on a 4-yard run to give the Owls (7-6) an early lead. He completed passes of 13 and 17 yards to escape a first-and-30 hole before throwing 39 yards to Adonis Jennings to set up another touchdown.

The victory was the fourth in five games for Temple, which rebounded from a 3-5 start to finish with a winning record in its first season under coach Geoff Collins.

FIU (8-5) matched a school record for victories in its first year under Butch Davis, the former Miami, North Carolina and Cleveland Browns coach.

The Panthers played most of the night without quarterback Alex McGough, who left in the opening quarter with a shoulder injury. Maurice Alexander replaced him, but had limited success throwing the ball and was intercepted twice.

Nutile finished 17 of 27 passing with no interceptions and was named game MVP. He threw 13 yards to Keith Kirkwood and 17 yards to Isaiah Wright on consecutive plays before Jennings’ long reception moved the Owls into position to go up 14-3 on David Hood’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Wright’s touchdown reception made it 21-3 midway through the fourth quarter. Ryquell Armstead also scored on a 5-yard run for Temple.

No regrets for Kill

Jerry Kill is back in Illinois this week to spend the holidays with family after retiring from coaching for good because of the seizures caused by his epilepsy.

Kill, 56, the former head coach at Minnesota, Northern Illinois and Saginaw Valley State, retired for good following this past season as offensive coordinator at Rutgers.

“I don’t want to go out saying I wish I would have coached again,” Kill said.

Extra points

Kent State is hoping the nation’s youngest coach can return them to old glory. Former Syracuse assistant Sean Lewis, 31, was introduced as its new coach.

... No. 14 Notre Dame has suspended junior tight end Alize Mack for an “internal team matter” for the Citrus Bowl.

... Marshall offensive coordinator Bill Legg resigned.

FRIDAY'S BOWL GAMES

Potato Bowl

Central Michigan vs. Wyoming

Kickoff: 4 p.m., Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV/radio: ESPN/1270

Records: Central Michigan 8-4, Wyoming 7-5

Line: Wyoming by 3.5

At stake: It’s expected to be the college farewell for Wyoming QB Josh Allen before the likely first-round draft pick takes his talents to the NFL. Allen has endured a disappointing junior season filled with bumps and bruises. He missed the final two games of the regular season but will play in the bowl game. ... Central Michigan has a pretty good QB as well in Michigan transfer Shane Morris, who threw for 26 touchdowns this season. Morris had 14 TDs in the Chippewas five-game win streak to close the season.

Bahamas Bowl

UAB vs. Ohio

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m., Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau

TV: ESPN

Records: UAB 8-4, Ohio 8-4

Line: Ohio by 6

At stake: UAB had its best year as an FBS team, restarting the program after a two-year hiatus from competition and winning a school-record eight games. ... Ohio is seeking its first bowl victory since 2012.