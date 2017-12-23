Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman, front, and Villanova guard Mikal Bridges fight for the ball during the first half. (Photo: Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Rochester, Mich. — Jalen Hayes scored a career-high 37 points with 14-for-21 shooting and hauled in eight rebounds to lead Oakland to an 86-81 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

Kendrick Nunn added 20 points, including four 3-pointers, Martez Walker had 12 points and Nick Daniels got 10 for Oakland, which shot 51 percent to avenge a Dec. 6 loss to Eastern Michigan. Hayes was 9 for 11 from the free-throw line.

Oakland (8-5) took the lead for good late in the opening half with a 9-0 run fueled by Hayes, who scored seven of the points, to make it 33-24 with three minutes left to intermission.

Trailing by 12 at the break, Eastern Michigan (8-3) chipped away in the second half, cutting the deficit to 77-74 with a 7-0 burst that included a 3-pointer from Elijah Minnie and dunk from James Thompson with 1:14 left to play.

Daniels stretched the Oakland advantage back to six with a 3-pointer at the other end and the Golden Grizzlies hung on with 6-for-6 shooting from the free-throw line to seal it.

Paul Jackson scored 25 points and dished out six assists to lead four Eastern Michigan players in double figures.

More state men

Murray State 81, (at) Detroit Mercy 72: The struggles continue for the Titans (4-9), who have lost seven in a row, including all five since coach Bacari Alexander returned from an in-house suspension. Kam Chatman and Jermaine Jackson Jr. each scored 16 for Detroit Mercy, and Josh McFolley added 13. Jonathan Stark scored 21 to lead Murray State (8-3). Detroit Mercy starts Horizon play Thursday at Green Bay.

(At) Central Michigan 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52: Cecil Williams scored 17 points with eight rebounds, Shawn Roundtree scored 13 with seven boards, Luke Meyer added 12 points with nine rebounds, Josh Kozinski scored 12 and David DiLeo grabbed nine rebounds for the Chippewas (10-2).

Christian Ellis led SIU-Edwardsville (4-7) with 14 points and eight rebounds and Justin Benton scored 10. The Cougars were 22-of-61 shooting (36 percent) and went to the free-throw line only five times.

Central Michigan also struggled shooting (21 of 62, 34 percent) but were 21 of 26 from the free-throw line and took advantage of 23 foul calls against the Cougars. Williams was 11 of 13 from the line.

The Chippewas have won nine of 10 and have scored 70 or more points in 10 games this season.

Western Michigan 69, (at) Milwaukee 66: Thomas Wilder scored 16 points and blocked a 3-point attempt with a second left. With seven seconds to go, Brandon Johnson made the first and missed the second free throw to put the Broncos ahead 66-63. Brock Stull grabbed the rebound and threw ahead to Jeremy Johnson, who raced to the right wing to get off the 3-attempt.

Johnson initially had an open look before a sprinting Wilder chased him down, leaped and deflected the shot and Western Michigan (7-5) secured it as time expired.

Wilder made a pair of free throws with 14 seconds to go for a 65-60 Broncos lead before Jeremiah Bell buried a 3-pointer five seconds later. Wilder made 6 of 7 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, had six rebounds and passed out five assists.

Stull led Milwaukee (7-6) with 23 points on 6-for-11 shooting behind the 3-point line.

State women

Michigan State 83, Mississippi Valley State 64: At the New Orleans Shootout, the Spartans (10-3) opened up a 13-point first-quarter lead and never looked back. Jenna Allen scored 18 and Branndais Agee 17 for Michigan State. LaKendra Bassett and Kristy Parker each scored 18 for Mississippi Valley State (0-11).

Oakland 69, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 37: At Las Vegas, Sha’Keya Graves and Taylor Jones each scored 13 for the Golden Grizzlies (7-4), who held a commanding 19-point lead at halftime. Alexus Bryson scored 11 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-7).

Big Ten

(At) No. 17 Oklahoma 104, Northwestern 78: Trae Young had 31 points and 12 assists. Young, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, tied an NCAA record with 22 assists in a 105-68 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night. He followed it up by making 9 of 16 shots, including 8 of 13 3-point attempts. He became the first Oklahoma player since Stacey King in 1988-89 to post at least 10 straight games with 20 or more points.

Christian James matched a career high with 19 points and Brady Manek and Jamuni McNeace each added 11 for the Sooners (10-1), who won their eighth straight since losing to Arkansas on Nov. 23. The Sooners have scored at least 90 points in eight of their 11 games.

Dererk Pardon had 17 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern (9-5), which had won four straight.

Stony Brook 75, (at) Rutgers 73, OT: Jakub Petras hit a jumper from the right elbow with .02 seconds left in overtime to give Stony Brook the upset. The Seawolves (5-8) were led by Akwasi Yeboah’s 21 points and Jaron Cornish had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Deshawn Freeman scored 18 points to lead Rutgers while Geo Baker overcame a sluggish first half to score 15.

Rutgers looked like they were going to escape with a victory in regulation before Stony Brook scored five points in the final seven seconds. Cornish would steal an inbound pass from Eugene Omoruyi and drain a 3-pointer with three seconds left to send the game to overtime, 64-64.

While Rutgers (10-4) went into halftime with a 23-22 lead, they didn’t score for the final 2:45 as Stony Brook closed the half on a 7-0 run.

Rider 71, (at) Penn State 70: Frederick Scott scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Dimencio Vaughn scored 16 points, Tyere Marshall added 15 and Stevie Jordan scored 12 for the Broncs (6-5) who trailed by as many as 10 with 14:18 to play.

Josh Reaves scored 10 points, grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds and had eight assists for the Nittany Lions (10-4), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

(At) Nebraska 85, Delaware State 68: James Palmer Jr. had 18 points and Nebraska opened up a 19-point lead midway through the first half and turned back a second half Delaware State surge. Nebraska (9-5) ran off 14 straight to go up 20-6 on Thomas Allen’s layup with 12:56 left in the opening half, and stretched that to 28-9 over the next four minutes.

A 10-2 flurry by Delaware State (2-12) cut the Nebraska lead to 11 on Kavon Waller’s 3 pointer with 6;34 left in the half. But the Huskers scored eight straight to go back up 19. Nebraska, which hit 60 percent of its shots in the half, led 42-26 at intermission.

Iowa 80, Colorado 73: At Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Isaiah Moss and Maishe Dailey each scored 16 points, as Iowa pulled away for an 80-73 win over Colorado at the Sanford Pentagon. The Hawkeyes trailed 51-48 with under 12 minutes to play, but Cordell Pemsl converted a key bucket and Dailey knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer — one of only three converted in the game for Iowa — to put the Hawkeyes in front for good 53-51 with 10:35 left.

The win marks four straight for Iowa (8-6) after starting the season with six losses in the first 10 games.

Jordan Bohannon added 13 points, while Nicholas Baer and Tyler Cook each had 12 points with Pemsl adding 10 points. Iowa controlled the glass for the entire game, finishing with a 43-31 edge. The Hawkeyes also took advantage of a big edge at the free throw line, converting 25-of-36 attempts, while Colorado was held to 9 of 17 at the line.

Iowa built a 27-16 lead in the first 12 minutes, thanks in large part to Moss’ 11 points before the break. But the Buffaloes mounted a 14-2 run slowly before halftime, capped with Namon Wright’s lay-up to give Colorado its first lead at 30-29 with 1:29 ahead of the intermission. Dailey’s with 25 seconds left gave Iowa a 32-31 halftime edge.

McKinley Wright scored a game-high 21 points to lead four scorers in double-figures for Colorado (8-4). Dallas Walton had a career-high 13 points and Namon Wright had 12.

Top 25

No. 1 Villanova 95, Hofstra 71: At the Nassau Coliseum, Mikal Bridges scored 20 points and No. 1 Villanova remained unbeaten. Bridges was one of five players in double figures for Villanova (12-0).

Omari Spellman had 19 points in 31 minutes, Phil Booth finished with 17, Donte DiVincenzo had 16 and Jalen Brunson added 14 points.

The win marked the fifth time this season that Villanova has scored at least 90 points in a game. The Wildcats’ season high for points scored is 113 on Nov. 14 against Nicholls State.

Justin Wright-Foreman had 25 points for the Pride (7-5), who have lost two straight.

(At) No. 3 Arizona State 104, Pacific 65: Shannon Evans II scored 21 points and Tra Holder added 19 as Arizona State dominated from the start.

The Sun Devils (12-0) have been plagued by slow starts in recent games, needing to turn on their guard-driven firepower to pull away from opponents.

Arizona State jumped on Pacific (5-8) early and didn’t let the Tigers up, building a 10-point lead in the opening minutes and expanding it from there to extend the best start in school history.

Miles Reynolds and Jack Williams had 13 points each to lead Pacific, which went 3 for 17 from the 3-point arc.

No. 9 Xavier 77, (at) Northern Iowa 67: J.P. Macura scored 15 points and Xavier hung on for its seventh straight win.

Trevon Bluiett scored 12 points with seven rebounds for the Musketeers (12-1), who went on an 11-2 run down the stretch, highlighted by a 3 by Bluiett, to break open a tie game.

Macura’s breakaway dunk and 3 in the final 95 seconds left sealed it for Xavier, which shot 12 of 23 from 3-point range.

Bennett Koch had 26 points for the Panthers (8-4).

(At) No. 11 Wichita State 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65: Landry Shamet scored 23 points for Wichita State.

Shamet was 8 of 12 from the field while the rest of his team went 14 of 44.

Darral Willis finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Wichita State (10-2).

Brandon Goodwin scored 20 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast (7-7), and Zach Johnson had 19. Goodwin and Johnson were a combined 15 of 38 from the field.

Among the most notable developments was the season debut of Markis McDuffie, a 6-foot-8 junior who led the Shockers in scoring and rebounding last season. McDuffie missed the first 11 games recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery.

McDuffie, who returned to practice this week, had three points and four rebounds in 9 minutes.

(At) No. 13 Virginia 82, Hampton 48: Kyle Guy had 15 points, DeAndre Hunter had 14 and Ty Jerome added 10 for Virginia.

The Cavaliers (11-1) held Hampton to 20.6 percent from the field in the second half and bounced back from a cold start on the offensive end. They trailed for 8 minutes in the first half before 3-pointers from Jerome and Nigel Johnson, along with a dunk by Isaiah Wilkins, pulled them even. From there, they went on a 34-10 run wrapped around the halftime break to take control.

Virginia shot 51.5 percent in the second half and outscored Hampton (5-9) 34-10 in the paint.

Jermaine Marrow led Hampton with 11 points.

No. 15 TCU 86, William & Mary 75: Alex Robinson scored a season-high 23 points and TCU set a school record with its nation-leading 17th consecutive win.

Jaylen Fisher had 17 of his career-high 21 points in the second half to send TCU (12-0) into conference play unbeaten for the second time in four seasons. The winning streak includes the last five games of last season, when the Horned Frogs won the NIT championship.

TCU broke the previous school record of 16 straight wins under Billy Tubbs in 1997-98, the last time they made the NCAA Tournament.

Matt Milon was 6 of 11 from long range and scored 22 points for the Tribe.

(At) No. 21 Texas Tech 74, Abilene Christian 47: Zach Smith scored 16 points in his first game since not getting to start because of a violation of team rules for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech (11-1) won its fifth straight game and extended its nonconference home winning streak to 38 games, holding the Wildcats to 17 percent shooting (5 of 31) in the first half and 30 percent overall.

Zhaire Smith scored 14 points and Keenan Evans and Justin Gray had 11 apiece in the first meeting between the West Texas schools since Dec. 2, 1957, also in Lubbock. The Red Raiders have won 11 straight in the series, a streak that dates to 1938.

Tevin Foster and Hayden Howell scored nine points each for the Wildcats (8-5), who played their first ranked opponent in 33 years.