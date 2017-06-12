Miles Bridges and Tom Izzo (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo believes it’s inevitable that the Big Ten men’s basketball schedule will expand to 20 games from its current 18.

"I don't think there's any question it's going to happen – and I'm not overly against it," Izzo told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

Izzo typically plays a very difficult non-conference schedule. A 20-game Big Ten schedule might mean at least two fewer marquee non-conference opponents.

Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany told Goodman that the 20-game conference schedule is currently under discussion. He added that a 20-game schedule would mean that conference play would get underway in December, rather than January.

The ACC will move to a 20-game conference schedule in 2019-20.