Michigan State and Notre Dame will have the Big Ten-ACC Challenge stage all to themselves for a night.
The Big Ten and Atlantic Coast conferences unveiled the dates for the men’s basketball showcase, to be played Nov. 27-30, and revealed the MSU-Notre Dame clash in East Lansing will be played on Thursday, capping the series.
It’s the only game scheduled for that day, and will be the first meeting between the two programs in East Lansing since 1974. The teams last squared off in the Challenge in 2014, won 79-78 by Notre Dame in overtime.
Michigan’s game at North Carolina will be one of six games played on Wednesday. It’ll be the first meeting between the teams since April 5, 1993, when the Tar Heels beat the Wolverines, 77-71, in the national title game that was made famous by Chris Webber’s timeout blunder.
Two games are scheduled for Monday, and five on Tuesday.
The pairings were announced June 8.
Tip-off times will be released at a later date. All games will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
BIG TEN-ACC CHALLENGE SCHEDULE
Monday, Nov. 27
Maryland at Syracuse
Wisconsin at Virginia
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Northwestern at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Purdue
Florida State at Rutgers
Illinois at Wake Forest
Iowa at Virginia Tech
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Michigan at North Carolina
Duke at Indiana
Miami at Minnesota
Boston College at Nebraska
Penn State at NC State
Clemson at Ohio State
Thursday, Nov. 30
Notre Dame at Michigan State
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs