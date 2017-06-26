Joshua Langford and Michigan State will play Notre Dame on Thursday of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge in East Lansing. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Michigan State and Notre Dame will have the Big Ten-ACC Challenge stage all to themselves for a night.

The Big Ten and Atlantic Coast conferences unveiled the dates for the men’s basketball showcase, to be played Nov. 27-30, and revealed the MSU-Notre Dame clash in East Lansing will be played on Thursday, capping the series.

It’s the only game scheduled for that day, and will be the first meeting between the two programs in East Lansing since 1974. The teams last squared off in the Challenge in 2014, won 79-78 by Notre Dame in overtime.

Michigan’s game at North Carolina will be one of six games played on Wednesday. It’ll be the first meeting between the teams since April 5, 1993, when the Tar Heels beat the Wolverines, 77-71, in the national title game that was made famous by Chris Webber’s timeout blunder.

Two games are scheduled for Monday, and five on Tuesday.

The pairings were announced June 8.

Tip-off times will be released at a later date. All games will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

BIG TEN-ACC CHALLENGE SCHEDULE

Monday, Nov. 27

Maryland at Syracuse

Wisconsin at Virginia

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Northwestern at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Purdue

Florida State at Rutgers

Illinois at Wake Forest

Iowa at Virginia Tech

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Michigan at North Carolina

Duke at Indiana

Miami at Minnesota

Boston College at Nebraska

Penn State at NC State

Clemson at Ohio State

Thursday, Nov. 30

Notre Dame at Michigan State