Jim Harbaugh and Mark Dantonio will attend the Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

The players who will represent their teams July 24-25 at the Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon in Chicago were announced Tuesday.

Michigan players, all seniors, will be offensive lineman Mason Cole, defensive lineman Maurice Hurst and linebacker Mike McCray.

Michigan State’s representatives, also all seniors, will be offensive lineman Brian Allen, linebacker Chris Frey and running back Gerald Holmes.

Purdue junior quarterback David Blough will be the featured speaker representing all of the Big Ten players in attendance.

PLAYER REPRESENTATIVES

EAST DIVISION

MICHIGAN

Mason Cole, Sr., OL

Maurice Hurst, Sr., DT

Mike McCray, Sr., LB

MICHIGAN STATE

Brian Allen, Sr., OL

Chris Frey, Sr., LB

Gerald Holmes, Sr., RB

INDIANA

Rashard Fant, Sr., CB

Richard Lagow, Sr., QB

Tegray Scales, Sr., LB

MARYLAND

Jermaine Carter Jr., Sr., LB

Ty Johnson, Jr., RB

D.J. Moore, Jr., WR

OHIO STATE

Tyquan Lewis, Sr., DE

Billy Price, Sr., C

Chris Worley, Sr., LB

PENN STATE

Marcus Allen, Sr., S

Jason Cabinda, Sr., LB

Mike Gesicki, Sr., TE

RUTGERS

Blessuan Austin, Jr., CB

Sebastian Joseph, Sr., DL

Dorian Miller, Sr., OL

WEST DIVISION

ILLINOIS

Christian DiLauro, Sr., OL

Jaylen Dunlap, Sr., DB

Malik Turner, Sr., WR

IOWA

Josey Jewell, Sr., MLB

Matt VandeBerg, Sr., WR

Sean Welsh, Sr., OL

MINNESOTA

Jonathan Celestin, Sr., LB

Steven Richardson, Sr., DT

Rodney Smith, Jr., RB

NEBRASKA

Chris Jones, Sr., CB

Tanner Lee, Jr., QB

Chris Weber, Sr., LB

NORTHWESTERN

Godwin Igwebuike, Sr., S

Justin Jackson, Sr., RB

Clayton Thorson, Jr., QB

PURDUE

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Sr., LB

David Blough, Jr., QB

Danny Ezechukwu, Sr., LB

WISCONSIN

Jack Cichy, Sr., LB

T.J. Edwards, Jr., LB

Troy Fumagalli, Sr., TE