The players who will represent their teams July 24-25 at the Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon in Chicago were announced Tuesday.
Michigan players, all seniors, will be offensive lineman Mason Cole, defensive lineman Maurice Hurst and linebacker Mike McCray.
Michigan State’s representatives, also all seniors, will be offensive lineman Brian Allen, linebacker Chris Frey and running back Gerald Holmes.
Purdue junior quarterback David Blough will be the featured speaker representing all of the Big Ten players in attendance.
PLAYER REPRESENTATIVES
EAST DIVISION
MICHIGAN
Mason Cole, Sr., OL
Maurice Hurst, Sr., DT
Mike McCray, Sr., LB
MICHIGAN STATE
Brian Allen, Sr., OL
Chris Frey, Sr., LB
Gerald Holmes, Sr., RB
INDIANA
Rashard Fant, Sr., CB
Richard Lagow, Sr., QB
Tegray Scales, Sr., LB
MARYLAND
Jermaine Carter Jr., Sr., LB
Ty Johnson, Jr., RB
D.J. Moore, Jr., WR
OHIO STATE
Tyquan Lewis, Sr., DE
Billy Price, Sr., C
Chris Worley, Sr., LB
PENN STATE
Marcus Allen, Sr., S
Jason Cabinda, Sr., LB
Mike Gesicki, Sr., TE
RUTGERS
Blessuan Austin, Jr., CB
Sebastian Joseph, Sr., DL
Dorian Miller, Sr., OL
WEST DIVISION
ILLINOIS
Christian DiLauro, Sr., OL
Jaylen Dunlap, Sr., DB
Malik Turner, Sr., WR
IOWA
Josey Jewell, Sr., MLB
Matt VandeBerg, Sr., WR
Sean Welsh, Sr., OL
MINNESOTA
Jonathan Celestin, Sr., LB
Steven Richardson, Sr., DT
Rodney Smith, Jr., RB
NEBRASKA
Chris Jones, Sr., CB
Tanner Lee, Jr., QB
Chris Weber, Sr., LB
NORTHWESTERN
Godwin Igwebuike, Sr., S
Justin Jackson, Sr., RB
Clayton Thorson, Jr., QB
PURDUE
Ja’Whaun Bentley, Sr., LB
David Blough, Jr., QB
Danny Ezechukwu, Sr., LB
WISCONSIN
Jack Cichy, Sr., LB
T.J. Edwards, Jr., LB
Troy Fumagalli, Sr., TE
