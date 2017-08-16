Mark your calendars.
Michigan, the reigning Big Ten tournament champion, and Michigan State, a preseason favorite to win the NCAA title, will clash in their lone rivalry game this season on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Breslin Center.
The Big Ten released the conference schedules on Wednesday.
It's the second time in three seasons the Spartans and Wolverines will meet just once during Big Ten play. Michigan and Michigan State split their home-and-home series last season, with each team winning at home.
In another scheduling quirk with the Big Ten tournament being held a week earlier at Madison Square Garden, all teams will begin conference play with a home and road game in the first week of December.
Michigan will kick off its Big Ten slate at Crisler Center against Indiana on Dec. 2 and travel to Ohio State on Dec. 4, while Michigan State will host Nebraska on Dec. 3 and visit Rutgers on Dec. 5.
Michigan and Michigan State will both close Big Ten play with a road-heavy slate, with the Wolverines playing four of their final six games away from home and the Spartans traveling for five of their final seven contests.
Tip-off times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
BIG TEN SCHEDULES
MICHIGAN
Sat. Dec. 2 vs. Indiana
Mon. Dec. 4 at Ohio State
Tues. Jan. 2 at Iowa
Sat. Jan. 6 vs. Illinois
Tues. Jan. 9 vs. Purdue
Sat. Jan. 13 at Michigan State
Mon. Jan. 15 vs. Maryland
Thurs. Jan. 18 at Nebraska
Sun. Jan. 21 vs. Rutgers
Thurs. Jan. 25 at Purdue
Mon. Jan. 29 vs. Northwestern
Sat. Feb. 3 vs. Minnesota
Tues. Feb. 6 at Northwestern
Sun. Feb. 11 at Wisconsin
Wed. Feb. 14 vs. Iowa
Sun. Feb. 18 vs. Ohio State
Wed. Feb. 21 at Penn State
Sat. Feb. 24 at Maryland
MICHIGAN STATE
Sun. Dec. 3 vs. Nebraska
Tues. Dec. 5 at Rutgers
Thurs. Jan. 4 vs. Maryland
Sun. Jan. 7 at Ohio State
Wed. Jan. 10 vs. Rutgers
Sat. Jan. 13 vs. Michigan
Fri. Jan. 19 vs. Indiana
Mon. Jan. 22 at Illinois
Fri. Jan. 26 vs. Wisconsin
Sun. Jan. 28 at Maryland
Wed. Jan. 31 vs. Penn State
Sat. Feb. 3 at Indiana
Tues. Feb. 6 at Iowa
Sat. Feb. 10 vs. Purdue
Tues. Feb. 13 at Minnesota
Sat. Feb. 17 at Northwestern
Tues. Feb. 20 vs. Illinois
Sun. Feb. 25 at Wisconsin
