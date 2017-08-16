Michigan State's Nick Ward, right, and Michigan's Moritz Wagner will meet on Jan. 13 in East Lansing. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Mark your calendars.

Michigan, the reigning Big Ten tournament champion, and Michigan State, a preseason favorite to win the NCAA title, will clash in their lone rivalry game this season on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Breslin Center.

The Big Ten released the conference schedules on Wednesday.

It's the second time in three seasons the Spartans and Wolverines will meet just once during Big Ten play. Michigan and Michigan State split their home-and-home series last season, with each team winning at home.

In another scheduling quirk with the Big Ten tournament being held a week earlier at Madison Square Garden, all teams will begin conference play with a home and road game in the first week of December.

Michigan will kick off its Big Ten slate at Crisler Center against Indiana on Dec. 2 and travel to Ohio State on Dec. 4, while Michigan State will host Nebraska on Dec. 3 and visit Rutgers on Dec. 5.

Michigan and Michigan State will both close Big Ten play with a road-heavy slate, with the Wolverines playing four of their final six games away from home and the Spartans traveling for five of their final seven contests.

Tip-off times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

BIG TEN SCHEDULES

MICHIGAN

Sat. Dec. 2 vs. Indiana

Mon. Dec. 4 at Ohio State

Tues. Jan. 2 at Iowa

Sat. Jan. 6 vs. Illinois

Tues. Jan. 9 vs. Purdue

Sat. Jan. 13 at Michigan State

Mon. Jan. 15 vs. Maryland

Thurs. Jan. 18 at Nebraska

Sun. Jan. 21 vs. Rutgers

Thurs. Jan. 25 at Purdue

Mon. Jan. 29 vs. Northwestern

Sat. Feb. 3 vs. Minnesota

Tues. Feb. 6 at Northwestern

Sun. Feb. 11 at Wisconsin

Wed. Feb. 14 vs. Iowa

Sun. Feb. 18 vs. Ohio State

Wed. Feb. 21 at Penn State

Sat. Feb. 24 at Maryland

MICHIGAN STATE

Sun. Dec. 3 vs. Nebraska

Tues. Dec. 5 at Rutgers

Thurs. Jan. 4 vs. Maryland

Sun. Jan. 7 at Ohio State

Wed. Jan. 10 vs. Rutgers

Sat. Jan. 13 vs. Michigan

Fri. Jan. 19 vs. Indiana

Mon. Jan. 22 at Illinois

Fri. Jan. 26 vs. Wisconsin

Sun. Jan. 28 at Maryland

Wed. Jan. 31 vs. Penn State

Sat. Feb. 3 at Indiana

Tues. Feb. 6 at Iowa

Sat. Feb. 10 vs. Purdue

Tues. Feb. 13 at Minnesota

Sat. Feb. 17 at Northwestern

Tues. Feb. 20 vs. Illinois

Sun. Feb. 25 at Wisconsin