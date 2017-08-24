John Beilein (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan’s John Beilein is the cleanest coach in college basketball.

That’s the opinion of more than 100 college coaches in all divisions who were surveyed by CBS Sports and granted anonymity for their responses.

Beilein was named by 26.6 percent of those coaches who responded to this question: Who is the high-major coach you genuinely believe does everything by the book and operates completely within the NCAA's rulebook?

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo finished tied for sixth with 4.8 percent of the vote.

One coach said of Beilein: "John Beilein is a by-the-book, letter-of-the-law guy. LETTER-OF-THE-LAW. ... You get two hours to work out guys for the week. If he works out a kid and, say, they go one hour and one minute, he's going to start the next time with 59 minutes on the clock and go 59 minutes. That's the truth."

Miles Bridges (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Coaches also responded to the question: Who will be college basketball’s best player this season?

Michigan State’s Miles Bridges (19 percent of the vote) was just edged out for the top spot by Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr.

Bridges averaged 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds last year and his decision to return to MSU for his sophomore season, rather than enter the NBA draft, makes the Spartans among the national championship favorites.

One coach said of Bridges: "Expecting him to be dominant this year. Somebody with that much talent at 6-foot-7 will do whatever he wants at the college level. Should be a unanimous first team All-American."