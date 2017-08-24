Allen, center, like Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, is a defensive whiz who waited decades to land his first big head coaching job. (Photo: Chris Howell / Associated Press)

Bloomington, Ind. — Tom Allen and Jeff Brohm remember watching the Big Ten at its rugged best.

Today, the names, faces and even the tactics have changed but the tough-guy coaches remain one of the conference’s most endearing characteristics.

So in a conference that has never been big on congeniality, the three new coaches — Allen at Indiana, Brohm at Purdue, and Fleck at Minnesota — are starting on their quest to polish the Big Ten’s longtime image.

“You can’t change or overreact,” Allen said, describing his more temperate style and Love Each Oher motto. “The other thing is I think it matters who they are but different individuals in the organization deserve to be treated with the utmost respect, kindness and to feel like a part of the program and that doesn’t always happen.”

Allen, 47, like Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, is a defensive whiz who waited decades to land his first big head coaching job.

And Allen, like Dungy, puts a premium on faith and family before wins and losses, which explains why both believe they get more impact out of a hug or stare than an expletive-laced tirade.

Maybe it shouldn’t be such a surprise given that Allen and Dungy attended the same church in Tampa, Florida.

Brohm walks into the toughest situation.

Purdue hasn’t made the postseason since the 2012 season.

Yet Brohm looks like a perfect fit — a former quarterback with an NFL pedigree.

Now Brohm is hoping the philosophy he learned in one season with the XFL’s Orlando Rage will help Purdue dig itself out of a hole .

“I hate to tell people this but it was the most fun I ever had playing football,” Brohm said.

McShay ranks Hurst highly

Maurice Hurst didn’t start last season for the Michigan football team. He could be a high draft pick after this season.

That’s according to Todd McShay of ESPN, who ranked the Wolverines’ defensive tackle No. 9 in his preseason top 32 prospects for 2018 NFL draft.

Extra points

Two Florida football players have been cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Receiver James Robinson and linebacker Ventrell Miller, both freshmen from Lakeland, were cited for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana early Monday. Miller is one of seven players under indefinite suspension for misusing university funds.

... Vincent Testaverde, the son of Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde, is leaving Miami.

The younger Testaverde transferred into his father’s alma mater in January 2015, and never took a snap for the Hurricanes.

Testaverde has played in just one college game, that coming for Texas Tech against Texas on Nov. 1, 2014. He threw for 116 yards and had an interception in the Red Raiders’ 34-13 loss.