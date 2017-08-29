Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo break down the chances for Michigan and Michigan State for the 2017 college football season. Detroit News

The Detroit News College Football Preview Show kicks off with Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo. (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit News columnists Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo agree on their Michigan State football prediction.

In our College Football Preview Show, they both have the Spartans going 5-7.

"The schedule doesn't do them a lot of favors," Niyo said.

Michigan State begins the season against Bowling Green on Saturday at noon.

Michigan opens against Florida in Texas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Niyo predicts the Wolverines will finish 11-1. Wojo says 10-2.

"The swing games are Florida and Penn State," Wojo said.

As for the national champions, Niyo picked Ohio State and Wojo went with Alabama.

Here's some other highlights from their preview show.

► 1:10: Michigan ranked 11th

► 3:10: Michigan quarterbacks

► 6:20: Michigan offense

► 9:10: Michigan/Florida preview

► 11:10: Michigan State overview

► 13:20: Mark Dantonio

► 16:20: Michigan State/Bowling Green preview

► 17:10: Michigan State prediction

► 18:30: Michigan prediction

► 20:30: National champions