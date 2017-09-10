Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten power rankings for Week 3 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Penn State (2-0) – Credit to the Nittany Lions for
1. Penn State (2-0) – Credit to the Nittany Lions for beating Pittsburgh in a rivalry game and even better that it came against a team it lost to last season, but coach James Franklin’s shot at the Panthers was a lame. That matters little in the rankings, however, and Penn State looks as good as any team in the conference through two weeks. Last week: 2.  Chris Knight, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – The first of several top Big Ten
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – The first of several top Big Ten teams that hardly wowed anyone in Week 2, the Badgers will take the No. 2 spot for now. They hardly buried Florida Atlantic the way many expected but the running game continues to impress, led by the 223 yards and three touchdowns of Jonathan Taylor. Last week: 4.  Morry Gash, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (2-0) – Maybe there was a bit of a hangover
3. Michigan (2-0) – Maybe there was a bit of a hangover from the Florida victory, but the Wolverines struggled to get past Cincinnati at home. The defense was not overwhelming but it was solid. The bigger issue for the Wolverines was the continued sloppy play of the offense that did its best to keep the Bearcats in the game. Last week: 3.  Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
4. Ohio State (1-1, 1-0) – In a top-five showdown the
4. Ohio State (1-1, 1-0) – In a top-five showdown the Buckeyes got whipped by Oklahoma as the offense struggled. QB J.T. Barrett was just 19-for-35 passing and threw an interception as the Ohio State offense couldn’t get rolling. OSU has bounced back from early losses before and the schedule allows them plenty of time to rebound. Last week: 1.  Paul Vernon, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Michigan State (2-0) – The Spartans are off to a
5. Michigan State (2-0) – The Spartans are off to a solid start heading into an early bye week and are riding a defense that has yet to allow a touchdown. Things are sure to get tougher in two weeks against Notre Dame, but it’s been about as good of a start as the Spartans could have asked for after two games. Last week: 7.  Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
6. Maryland (2-0) – The Terrapins followed their season-opening
6. Maryland (2-0) – The Terrapins followed their season-opening win over Texas with a thumping of Towson State. Not much is to be learned from a team in a matchup like that, but the Terps took care of business behind freshman QB Kasim Hill and now have a week off before facing Central Florida. Last week: 6.  Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
7. Minnesota (2-0) – The Gophers were sluggish in the
7. Minnesota (2-0) – The Gophers were sluggish in the opening win over Buffalo but were anything but in crushing Oregon State on the road. Running back Shannon Brooks scored three touchdowns while the Gophers gained 411 yards and forced three turnovers. Last week: 12.  Timothy Gonzelez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Iowa (2-0) – The Hawkeyes were impressive late against
8. Iowa (2-0) – The Hawkeyes were impressive late against Iowa State, rallying to tie the game late in the fourth before beating their rival in overtime. Quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns, including a 5-yarder to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in overtime. Iowa now gets North Texas before opening Big Ten play vs. Penn State. Last week: 11.  Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
9. Purdue (1-1) – The Boilermakers got first-year coach
9. Purdue (1-1) – The Boilermakers got first-year coach Jeff Brohm his first victory after pushing Louisville to the limit in the opener. Purdue rolled up 558 yards of total offense against Ohio and QB David Blough was effective in limited action, completing 11-of-13 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Last week: 8.  John Terhune, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (1-1, 0-1) – The Hoosiers went on the road
10. Indiana (1-1, 0-1) – The Hoosiers went on the road to get their first win and did so with a new quarterback. With Richard Lagow struggling, redshirt freshman quarterback Peyton Ramsey completed his first 11 passes and finished with two touchdowns to lead the Hoosiers, who return home for two before opening Big Ten play at Penn State. Last week: 10.  Zack Wajsgras, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Northwestern (1-1) – The Wildcats barely pulled
11. Northwestern (1-1) – The Wildcats barely pulled out a win in the opener and then went on the road and got smoked by Duke. Northwestern allowed 538 yards and turned the ball over three times – not a good start to the season for a team that is expecting to contend in the Big Ten West. Last week: 5.  Lance King, Getty Images
Fullscreen
12. Nebraska (1-1) – The Cornhuskers came close to
12. Nebraska (1-1) – The Cornhuskers came close to losing the opener to Arkansas State because of poor defensive play, something that bit them at Oregon. The Huskers nearly rallied on the road, but allowing 35 first-half points was too much to overcome. Last week: 9.  Chris Pietsch, AP
Fullscreen
13. Illinois (2-0) – The unblemished record looks good
13. Illinois (2-0) – The unblemished record looks good for the Fighting Illini but we’ll see if it’s legit next week when they travel to South Florida. Illinois did a good job in week 2 of slowing down Western Kentucky, but the schedule gets far tougher from here. Last week: 13.  Austin Anthony, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (0-2) – The Scarlet Knights had to feel
14. Rutgers (0-2) – The Scarlet Knights had to feel good after playing Washington tough in Week 1, but that all disappeared after a loss at home to Eastern Michigan, which beat a Big Ten team for the first time in 39 games – its first win over a Power Five team in 59 games. Last week: 14.  Rich Schultz, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Odds are those pulling for Ohio State are spending some time today hoping they’ll see a repeat of 2014.

    That season, of course, ended in a national championship for the Buckeyes. But what it also included was a non-conference loss in the second week of the season at Virginia Tech. That one came with a freshman quarterback at the helm, but saw the Buckeyes quickly turn things around and run the table right through the playoffs and end by hoisting a trophy.

    Whether this version of the Buckeyes can pull off the same feat after getting worked over at home on Saturday night by No. 5 Oklahoma remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt the confidence is waning for the Buckeyes.

    “It was awful, and we got beat by a good team, a very good team and a quarterback that was dynamic,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “I thought our defense hung in there against, like I said, a very good player.

    “Offense was bad. So, we’re going to do what we do and that’s go back to work as hard as we possibly can, starting somewhat tonight and tomorrow and figure this thing out.”

    There’s plenty to figure out. Sure, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was outstanding, throwing for 386 yards and three touchdowns. But as good as he was, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett was that bad.

    The same redshirt freshman that sparked Ohio State’s run to the national title four seasons ago was rarely on target when he needed to be against the Sooners, though it’s not like he got a lot of help from his receivers.

    Barrett finished 19-for-35 for 183 yards and one interception. Afterward, as frustrated as Meyer was, he wasn’t putting all the blame on Barrett.

    “Well, the starting quarterback and you lost,” Meyer said. “We didn’t play very well. A lot of it is going to be on him. But a lot of it, until I watch the tape, that’s just the nature of the beast.

    “I’m never going to point a finger at a quarterback. I’m going to say he’s the head dog and he holds — he’s accountable. But without watching the film I have an idea that all three phases of the pass game need to improve, protection. … But I’m going to make it perfectly clear, there’s not a bull’s-eye on J.T. Barrett. It’s part of the system and a group that have to get better.”

    Ohio State will have plenty of time to work out the kinks. Non-conference games await against Army and UNLV before conference play starts again with games against Rutgers, Maryland and Nebraska before Penn State comes to town on Oct. 28.

    The passing game better be figured out by that point, or the Nittany Lions could get their second straight win over the Buckeyes, and the season could spiral out of control. Meyer, however, insists that won’t happen easily.

    “We feel the same pressure as everyone here to get very good at the pass game,” he said. “We’ve worked extremely hard at it. It wasn’t good tonight. We’ve got to get the damn thing fixed, and we will.

    “I’ve got a team to go coach and we’ll be hard at work tomorrow. We lost a game. We lost a game to a good team. Didn’t play very well. Get back to work and get better.”

    Potshot at Pitt?

    There’s probably not too many people outside of State College, Pa., who would count themselves as members of the James Franklin fan club. And if there happened to be any in the Pittsburgh area, they might have all bailed out by Saturday night.

    After Penn State avenged last season’s loss to rival Pittsburgh with a 33-14 victory over the Panthers, the Penn State coach seemed to take a shot at what most people would say is the Nittany Lions’ biggest rival.

    “There are a lot of individual things I could talk about but most important is that were 1-0 this week and we were able to get a win,” Franklin said. “That’s what this was for us. I know last year for their win it was like the Super Bowl, but for us this was just like beating Akron.”

    Penn State blew out Akron last week, and when asked to explain his comments, Franklin seemed to backtrack a bit.

    “I’ve been saying for two years that each win is like the Super Bowl for us,” he said. “You can interpret it however you want. Last week, we beat Akron and it was a great win. This win, we beat Pittsburgh and it was a great win. This win is no more significant than last week. I’ve been saying it for three years — each win stands alone.”

    In other words, Franklin’s not sold on the whole rivalry thing with Pittsburgh, acting as if it’s beneath his team. Not exactly the wisest approach.

    Wonder if that quote ever comes up again?

    Extra points

    Some other quick thoughts from around the Big Ten:

    ■ Minnesota looked far from impressive in its win over Buffalo in the opener, but it bounced back to look dominant at Oregon State. No, the Beavers are far from the class of the Pac-12, but for a first-year coach P.J. Fleck to get his team to go on the road and bounce back with far more energy was impressive.

    Keep an eye on how Fleck handles the quarterbacks moving forward. Conor Rhoda was effective, but only threw eight times, while Demry Croft had a 64-yard TD run. We’ll see if both continue to get time.

    ■ My decision to pick Northwestern to win the West doesn’t look good. A sluggish start in weWeek 1 followed by a blowout at Duke. Hard to say where the Wildcats stand now.

    ■ Nebraska’s defense is not good. The Huskers almost pulled off the comeback at Oregon, but 35 first-half points won’t get it done against any opponent.

    ■ So much for Rutgers’ good feelings after playing well against Washington. The Scarlet Knights followed that up with a home loss to Eastern Michigan, which beat a Big Ten team for the first time in 39 games.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE