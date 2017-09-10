Iowa wide receiver Matt VandeBerg (89) celebrates in front of Iowa State defensive back Brian Peavy (10) after catching a 17-yard touchdown pass during the first half. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

Ames, Iowa — Quarterback Nate Stanley cemented his status as Iowa’s starter with a big game against its biggest rival — and Akrum Wadley reminded everyone why he’s one of the best running backs around.

Stanley threw a 5-yard TD pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in overtime and Iowa rallied to stun Iowa State 44-41 on Saturday, its third straight win over the rival Cyclones.

Stanley threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in his first road start for the Hawkeyes (2-0), who blew an early 11-point lead before rallying to force overtime on a brilliant catch and run by Wadley.

Iowa’s defense forced the Cyclones to settle for a field goal to open OT. Stanley then found Smith-Marsette, a true freshman, to cap one of the most thrilling games this rivalry had ever seen.

“It was a dog fight,” Wadley said. “We knew we were going to get their best effort.”

Hakeem Butler caught a 74-yard touchdown pass with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter to give the Cyclones a 38-31 lead. But Wadley, one of the nation’s most dangerous players in space, caught a short pass over the middle and shredded Iowa State’s defense to tie it up with 1:09 left.

“The team just kept coming back from bad situations,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who improved to 10-9 against Iowa State. “The guys just kept playing, and that’s all you can do in a game like this.”

Jacob Park had 347 yards and four TD passes for Iowa State (1-1), and David Montgomery rushed for 112 yards and caught five passes. But star safety Kamari Cotton-Moya missed the second half with a shoulder injury.

“We just couldn’t make that final dagger play you’re going to have to make to beat that team,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said.

OTHER GAMES

(At) No. 4 Penn State 33, Pittsburgh 14: Trace McSorley threw for three touchdowns, including Saquon Barkley’s 46-yard catch-and-run, and No. 4 Penn State pulled away from its rival.

McSorley completed 15 of 28 passes for 164 yards, helping the Nittany Lions (2-0) avenge a loss to their in-state rivals a year ago. Tight end Mike Gesicki had two touchdown receptions and Barkley ran for 88 yards as Penn State ended a two-game skid against the Panthers.

Qadree Ollison rushed for 96 yards for the Panthers (1-1), but Pitt’s offense struggled to finish drives early on and the Nittany Lions pulled away late. Max Browne completed 19 of 32 passes for only 138 yards and was intercepted twice.

Pitt dominated in time of possession, holding the ball for more than 38 minutes. Penn State countered with a quick strike attack in front of the largest Beaver Stadium crowd in nearly a decade.

Twice the Nittany Lions needed just one snap to score. McSorley found a wide-open Gesicki for an 8-yard touchdown just 2:07 into the game after Browne’s first interception. McSorley hit Barkley down the middle of the field early in the second half and Barkley did the rest to put Penn State up 21-3 early in the third quarter.

Pitt drew within 14 when sophomore quarterback Ben DiNucci scored on a 3-yard run after Browne was forced to sit for one play after his helmet came off. DiNucci added a 2-point conversion to Ollison to make it 28-14.

(At) No. 9 Wisconsin 31, Florida Atlantic 14: Freshman Jonathan Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, Alex Hornibrook threw for 201 yards and a score, and Wisconsin pulled away slowly.

The bigger Badgers (2-0) wore down the Owls (0-2) despite some middling play in the middle of the game. Wisconsin opened up a 14-0 lead behind two first-quarter touchdowns from Taylor, but didn’t have the game in hand until his third score with 1:12 left in the third quarter made it a 17-point game.

“A lot of production, but you can see one or two things a drive can really mess it up,” said tight end Troy Fumagalli, who caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. “It’s still early, that’s the good part. We can learn from these opportunities.”

This was a trip that Florida Atlantic would remember regardless of the outcome as Lane Kiffin’s first away game as the Owls’ coach.

The threat of Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida put the stakes in perspective. The team was staying in Madison at least through Sunday.

The Owls focused on football for at least a few hours on Saturday, putting up a respectable effort on the road against a Big Ten contender.

“Obviously there’s a lot going on,” Kiffin said. “But there was a decision made to come play so with all those distractions I thought the guys stayed together in a difficult situation.”

(AT) Maryland 63, Towson 17: For an encore to its upset win at Texas, Maryland lit up the scoreboard with a scoring display unlike any in the past 63 years. D.J. Moore scored three touchdowns, true freshman Kasim Hill excelled in his starting debut and Maryland got two long TD runs from Ty Johnson in a rout of in-state foe Towson.

The Terrapins (2-0) scored nine touchdowns and amassed 534 yards in offense to sustain the momentum created by their season-opening 51-41 victory against the then-No. 23 Longhorns.

The 63 points were the most scored by the Terps since they crushed Missouri 74-13 in 1954. It was the first time since 1951 that Maryland reached the 50-point mark in successive games, and the first time in school history it opened the season with two straight 50-point games.

Two touchdown passes from Hill to Moore and a 74-yard run by Johnson put Maryland in front 21-0 after nine minutes, and the offense never let up.

“We came out and really started right the way we wanted to ,” second-year coach DJ Durkin said. “Kasim did a great job taking the job down the field.”

Hill took over for injured starter Tyrrell Pigrome in the third quarter against Texas and completed his only three passes. He started 8 for 8 in this one and was 13 for 16 for 163 yards before watching the fourth quarter from the sideline.

Indiana 34, (at) Virginia 17: Redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey completed 16 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead Indiana past Virginia.

Ramsey replaced ineffective starter Richard Lagow in the second quarter. Lagow passed for 420 yards on 65 attempts last week, a school record, in a 49-21 loss to Ohio State. But when Lagow started this game 3-for-10 with an interception, he was pulled by coach Tom Allen.

Virginia (1-1) again struggled to run the ball until it was forced by its deficit to throw 66 times. The Hoosiers (1-1) held the Cavaliers to 55 yards on 25 rushing attempts, a week after Virginia gained only 92 yards against FBS opponent William and Mary.

After A.J. Mejia’s 22-yard field goal put Virginia up 3-0 in the second quarter, Indiana scored three times in the final 6:30 of the half for a 17-3 lead.

Ramsey led a six-play, 59-yard touchdown drive to send Indiana ahead for good. Simmie Cobbs scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass, J-Shun Harris’ 43-yard punt return set up Ramsey’s 26-yard touchdown run, and Griffin Oakes closed the half with a 51-yard field goal, his school-record 54th. Oakes added a 48-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers opened the second half with a 12-yard touchdown run by Jordan Ellis, Virginia’s longest run of the day. They got no closer, and Harris put the game out of reach by returning a punt 44 yards for a touchdown with just under six minutes left. Harris returned five punts for 109 yards.

(At) Duke 41, Northwestern 17: Daniel Jones accounted for 413 total yards and four touchdowns, and Duke cruised.

Jones shook off his first interception since the middle of last season to pass for 305 yards and two touchdowns and rush for a career-high 108 yards and two scores.

Jones’ streak of 202 consecutive passes without an interception, longest in the nation, ended in the first quarter with a pick by Montre Hartage. Jones responded with touchdowns on the Blue Devils’ next three possessions—a 52-yard pass to Chris Taylor and scoring runs of 11 and 4 yards—to get Duke out to a 21-10 halftime lead.

“It definitely irritated me,” Jones said of the interception. “That was a tough point in the game, but you’ve got to have a short memory with that and be able to get back to what you’re doing.”

Jones added a 1-yard touchdown pass to Davis Koppenhaver in the second half and Shaun Wilson had a late touchdown run to turn it into a rout.

T.J. Rahming made 12 catches for 127 yards and Mark Gilbert had two interceptions for the Blue Devils. Overall Duke outgained Northwestern, 538-191, including limiting them to 22 rushing yards.

(At) Oregon 42, Nebraska 35: Justin Herbert threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns, and the Oregon Ducks spoiled Mike Riley’s homecoming.

Royce Freeman rushed for 153 yards and two scores while Charles Nelson caught eight passes for a career-high 117 yards as the Ducks handed first-year coach Willie Taggart his second straight win to open the season.

The Huskers (1-1) rallied from a 42-14 halftime deficit with three unanswered second-half touchdowns to close the gap, but ultimately fell short.

Tanner Lee finished with 252 yards passing and three touchdowns for Nebraska, but he was intercepted four times, including on the Huskers’ final drive. Tre Bryant ran for 107 yards and a score but had to be helped off the field because of an injury early in the fourth quarter.

Riley had two stints as coach at Oregon State between 1997 and 2014. Saturday was his first trip back to the state for a game since he took over as head coach of Nebraska two seasons ago.

Riley grew up in Corvallis, some 50 miles north of Eugene, and played quarterback for Corvallis High School. His dad was an assistant at Oregon State.

(At) Illinois 20, Western Kentucky 7: Illinois’ young defense held Western Kentucky’s high-powered attack in check and freshman running back Mike Epstein rushed for 111 yards on the way to its second win.

The Illini (2-0) scored their first touchdown of the night on an interception return, and held the Hilltoppers (1-1) to 244 yards of offense. Western Kentucky didn’t score until the fourth quarter.

Hilltopper quarterback Mike White averaged 311.6 yards a game last season, but Saturday heavy Illini pressure limited him to 28 of 43 pasing for 238 yards and an interception. He also ran for a score.

Illinois’ defense opened the gap on Western Kentucky late in the second quarter with an interception returned for a touchdown.

White, trying to throw form his own end zone, was hit hard by defense end Bobby Roundtree. The ball floated to the 10-yard line where linebacker Julian Jones pulled it down and ran to the end zone untouched. What had been a fragile six-point Illinois edge was suddenly 13-0 just before the half.

Illinois followed that up with a crushing 84-yard drive to open the second half. Quarterback Chayce Crouch capped it with a nine-yard run, finishing with a leap into the end zone for a 20-0 lead.