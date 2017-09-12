Michigan State will open the 2020 season at home against Big Ten foe Northwestern. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

The Big Ten on Tuesday released its conference football schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and Michigan State will kick things off with a conference game in both seasons.

For the first time since 1996, the Spartans will begin the season with a Big Ten game, hosting Northwestern on Sept. 5, 2020, and then heading to Evanston, Ill., to take on the Wildcats on Sept. 4, 2021.

The rest of Michigan State’s 2020 Big Ten schedule includes home games against Michigan (Oct. 10), Ohio State (Oct. 17), Minnesota (Oct. 31) and Rutgers (Nov. 21). The road games are Iowa (Oct. 3), Indiana (Oct. 24), Penn State (Nov. 14) and Maryland (Nov. 28.). The Spartans avoid Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois and Purdue that season.

After opening at Northwestern in 2021, Michigan State’s road games include Michigan (Oct. 16), Ohio State (Oct. 30), Purdue (Nov. 6) and Rutgers (Nov. 20). It’s home games are Nebraska (Sept. 25), Penn State (Oct. 23), Indiana (Nov. 13) and Maryland (Nov. 27). The Spartans do not play Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois out of the West.

Michigan opens conference play in 2020 when it hosts Wisconsin on Sept. 26. In 2021, the Wolverines open at home against Rutgers on Sept. 25. The meetings with Ohio State, as always, close out the schedule in both seasons.

The rest Michigan’s 2020 Big Ten schedule includes home games against Penn State (Oct. 3), Purdue (Oct. 24), Maryland (Nov. 7) and Indiana Nov. 21. Its road games are Michigan State (Oct. 10), Minnesota (Oct. 17), Rutgers (Nov. 14) and Ohio State (Nov. 28). The teams it doesn’t play from the West include Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Northwestern.

Following the 2021 opener against Rutgers, Michigan’s conference home games include Michigan State (Oct. 16), Northwestern (Nov. 6) and Ohio State (Nov. 27). The Wolverines do not play Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue from the West.

MSU, UM schedules for 2020, 2021

Michigan State

2020

Sept. 5: NORTHWESTERN

Sept. 12: at BYU

Sept. 19: TOLEDO

Sept. 26: MIAMI (FLA.)

Oct. 3: at Iowa

Oct. 10: MICHIGAN

Oct. 17: OHIO STATE

Oct. 24: at Indiana

Oct. 31: MINNESOTA

Nov. 14: at Penn State

Nov. 21: RUTGERS

Nov. 28: at Maryland

2021 (BIG TEN ONLY)

Sept. 4 at Northwestern

Sept. 25 NEBRASKA

Oct. 16 at Michigan

Oct. 23 PENN STATE

Oct. 30 at Ohio State

Nov. 6 at Purdue

Nov. 13 INDIANA

Nov. 20 at Rutgers

Nov. 27 MARYLAND

Michigan

2020

Sept. 5: at Washington

Sept. 12: BALL STATE

Sept. 19: VIRGINIA TECH

Sept. 26: WISCONSIN

Oct. 3: PENN STATE

Oct. 10: at Michigan State

Oct. 17: at Minnesota

Oct. 24: PURDUE

Nov. 7: MARYLAND

Nov. 14: at Rutgers

Nov. 21: INDIANA

Nov. 28: at Ohio State

2021

Sept. 4: TBD

Sept. 11: at Virginia Tech

Sept. 18: WASHINGTON

Sept. 25: RUTGERS

Oct. 2: at Wisconsin

Oct. 9: at Indiana

Oct. 16: MICHIGAN STATE

Oct. 30: at Nebraska

Nov. 6: NORTHWESTERN

Nov. 13: at Penn State

Nov. 20: at Maryland

Nov. 27: OHIO STATE