The Big Ten on Tuesday released its conference football schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and Michigan State will kick things off with a conference game in both seasons.
For the first time since 1996, the Spartans will begin the season with a Big Ten game, hosting Northwestern on Sept. 5, 2020, and then heading to Evanston, Ill., to take on the Wildcats on Sept. 4, 2021.
The rest of Michigan State’s 2020 Big Ten schedule includes home games against Michigan (Oct. 10), Ohio State (Oct. 17), Minnesota (Oct. 31) and Rutgers (Nov. 21). The road games are Iowa (Oct. 3), Indiana (Oct. 24), Penn State (Nov. 14) and Maryland (Nov. 28.). The Spartans avoid Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois and Purdue that season.
After opening at Northwestern in 2021, Michigan State’s road games include Michigan (Oct. 16), Ohio State (Oct. 30), Purdue (Nov. 6) and Rutgers (Nov. 20). It’s home games are Nebraska (Sept. 25), Penn State (Oct. 23), Indiana (Nov. 13) and Maryland (Nov. 27). The Spartans do not play Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois out of the West.
Michigan opens conference play in 2020 when it hosts Wisconsin on Sept. 26. In 2021, the Wolverines open at home against Rutgers on Sept. 25. The meetings with Ohio State, as always, close out the schedule in both seasons.
The rest Michigan’s 2020 Big Ten schedule includes home games against Penn State (Oct. 3), Purdue (Oct. 24), Maryland (Nov. 7) and Indiana Nov. 21. Its road games are Michigan State (Oct. 10), Minnesota (Oct. 17), Rutgers (Nov. 14) and Ohio State (Nov. 28). The teams it doesn’t play from the West include Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Northwestern.
Following the 2021 opener against Rutgers, Michigan’s conference home games include Michigan State (Oct. 16), Northwestern (Nov. 6) and Ohio State (Nov. 27). The Wolverines do not play Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue from the West.
MSU, UM schedules for 2020, 2021
Michigan State
2020
Sept. 5: NORTHWESTERN
Sept. 12: at BYU
Sept. 19: TOLEDO
Sept. 26: MIAMI (FLA.)
Oct. 3: at Iowa
Oct. 10: MICHIGAN
Oct. 17: OHIO STATE
Oct. 24: at Indiana
Oct. 31: MINNESOTA
Nov. 14: at Penn State
Nov. 21: RUTGERS
Nov. 28: at Maryland
2021 (BIG TEN ONLY)
Sept. 4 at Northwestern
Sept. 25 NEBRASKA
Oct. 16 at Michigan
Oct. 23 PENN STATE
Oct. 30 at Ohio State
Nov. 6 at Purdue
Nov. 13 INDIANA
Nov. 20 at Rutgers
Nov. 27 MARYLAND
Michigan
2020
Sept. 5: at Washington
Sept. 12: BALL STATE
Sept. 19: VIRGINIA TECH
Sept. 26: WISCONSIN
Oct. 3: PENN STATE
Oct. 10: at Michigan State
Oct. 17: at Minnesota
Oct. 24: PURDUE
Nov. 7: MARYLAND
Nov. 14: at Rutgers
Nov. 21: INDIANA
Nov. 28: at Ohio State
2021
Sept. 4: TBD
Sept. 11: at Virginia Tech
Sept. 18: WASHINGTON
Sept. 25: RUTGERS
Oct. 2: at Wisconsin
Oct. 9: at Indiana
Oct. 16: MICHIGAN STATE
Oct. 30: at Nebraska
Nov. 6: NORTHWESTERN
Nov. 13: at Penn State
Nov. 20: at Maryland
Nov. 27: OHIO STATE
