Trace McSorley of the Penn State Nittany Lions throws a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second half. (Photo: Justin K. Aller / Getty Images)

State College, Pa. — Trace McSorley threw a Beaver Stadium-record 85-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley for one of his four scoring strikes and ran for a touchdown in No. 5 Penn State’s 56-0 victory over Georgia State on Saturday night.

A week after a shaky start against Pittsburgh, McSorley bounced back in a rare prime-time game against a non-Power Five school. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 258 yards in the first half to help Penn State (3-0) take a 35-0 lead.

McSorley finished 18 of 23 for 309 yards. Barkley had 226 all-purpose yards and wasn’t fazed by an awkward hit that sent him laboring to the sideline in the second quarter.

Barkley returned to the game after a brief evaluation but wasn’t needed much longer. Penn State (3-0) rested most of its starters after scoring on its first drive of the second half.

Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens caught a touchdown pass and threw one, and DaeSean Hamilton, Brandon Polk and Saeed Blacknall added touchdown receptions for Penn State.

Miles Sanders ran one in while Barkley was being evaluated for a potential injury, and Andre Robinson added a late rushing touchdown for Penn State.

Conner Manning completed 16 of 29 passes for 133 yards for Georgia State (0-2) with three interceptions. The Panthers also lost two fumbles and Penn State turned all five turnovers into touchdowns.

(At) No. 8 Ohio State 38, Army 7: Freshman J.K. Dobbins ran for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Ohio State rebounded from a deflating loss. Dobbins broke away for an electrifying 52-yard touchdown run to open the second half after romping for 22 yards on the previous play, extending Ohio State’s 17-7 halftime lead. The Buckeyes (2-1) then got touchdowns on two of their next three drives to pull away.

J.T. Barrett, the target this week of critics who suggested he should be benched after the 31-16 loss to Oklahoma , was 25 for 33 for 270 yards and two touchdowns, albeit against a less-talented defense than last week.

He looked slick on a drive in the third quarter when he hit Marcus Baugh for 31 yards, then threw a perfect 20-yard scoring strike on a post route to Terry McLaurin in the end zone. That score gave him 106 touchdowns responsible for in his career, tying him for the all-time Big Ten lead with Purdue’s Drew Brees. He broke the record on the next possession when he tossed a 9-yard scoring pass to Austin Mack.

Army’s triple-option threw off the Buckeyes at times and extended some drives, but OSU’s athletic defensive ends kept it mostly contained. The outmanned Black Knights (2-1) compiled 278 offensive yards but didn’t score after a 3-yard Darnell Woolfork touchdown run in the second quarter.

No. 10 Wisconsin 40, (at) BYU 6: Alex Hornibrook threw for four touchdowns and 256 yards. The Badgers (3-0) met little resistance as they put the game away in the first half and led 24-6 at halftime.

Hornibrook missed on only one pass all day. He completed 10 of 11 passes in the first half for 149 yards and two touchdowns. The second half was more of the same as he hit on all eight attempts. The sophomore put up career highs in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions.

Jonathan Taylor gave the BYU defense fits as he repeatedly sidestepped defenders and finished runs with power. The freshman running back gained 128 yards and scored once on 18 rushes.

The Badgers’ first punt of the day didn’t come until the third quarter after they scored on all four first-half drives, including three touchdowns. The Cougars (1-3) were outgained 491 total yards to 192.

BYU quarterback Beau Hoge, son of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril, made his first career start with Tanner Mangum out with an injury. Mangum was on the field with a boot on his left foot and used a scooter to move around the sideline.

Hoge threw an interception on his first attempt and never got a whole lot going. He managed 111 passing yards and had two interceptions. Freshman running back Ula Tolutau was the bright spot on an offense that has struggled all season. He ran for a career-high 58 yards on 13 carries.

Northern Illinois 21, (at) Nebraska 17: Jordan Huff scored the winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and Northern Illinois made two big defensive stops. The Huskies (2-1) became the first non-Power Five conference member or major independent to win in Lincoln since Southern Mississippi knocked off the Cornhuskers in 2004. Northern Illinois is now 4-1 against Big Ten teams under fifth-year coach Rod Carey.

Nebraska had two chances with the ball after Northern Illinois went ahead. But Mycial Allen broke up a pass on fourth-and-7, and Tanner Lee threw his third interception of the game, allowing the Huskies to go into victory formation with 1:36 left.

The Huskies of the Mid-American Conference returned two interceptions for touchdowns to go up 14-0 before Nebraska found its offense.

Nebraska was held scoreless in the first half at home for the first time since 2007, and the Huskers were booed as they headed to the locker room.

On the Huskers’ opening possession, Shawun Lurry jumped in front of De’Mornay Pierson-El on a bubble screen for an interception and ran 87 yards untouched for NIU’s first score. Later in the first quarter, Jawuan Johnson caught a floater after Lee got hit by Drequan Brown and returned it 25 yards to make it 14-0.

Before the Huskers scored, they also had five three-and-outs, another series messed up by penalties and had a field goal blocked.

Nebraska finally broke through after Northern Illinois’ Jalen Embry muffed a punt at his own 24 and Lee ran in from the 2 to cut the Huskies’ lead to 14-7.

Drew Brown’s 36-yard field goal made it a four-point game entering the fourth quarter, and Lee reached the ball over the goal line to put the Huskers up 17-14. The Huskies then went 75 yards in six plays to take the lead for good.

(At) Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee State 3: Kobe McCrary rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns and Jacob Huff returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown. Rodney Smith rushed for 107 yards in the first half before leaving with an injury and Conor Rhoda completed 11 of 18 passes for 122 yards in his first game since being named the full-time starter for the Golden Gophers (3-0), who wore all gold for the first time since 1974.

John Urzua was 19 for 34 for 135 yards and two interceptions for Middle Tennessee (1-2) after starting quarterback Brent Stockstill was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Star receiver Richie James had just one catch before leaving early in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

(At) Iowa 31, North Texas 14: Nate Stanley threw for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Freshman Ivory Kelly-Martin added 74 yards rushing and two TDs for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who played most of the second half without running backs Akrum Wadley and James Butler.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Wadley’s undisclosed right leg issue isn’t “anything serious” and that Butler had an “elbow issue” and will be day-to-day.

“There was nothing easy out there,” Ferentz said. “This team has been resilient.”

Iowa pulled ahead 17-14 on a 23-yard TD pass from Stanley to Noah Fant — on fourth down and 5 — late in the third quarter. Kelly-Martin added a 2-yard touchdown, the first of his career, with 8:16 left to cap a drive that covered 87 yards and burned nearly nine minutes.

Kelly-Martin also scored a 6-yard TD run with 1:47 to go.

Mason Fine threw for 167 yards for North Texas (1-2), which dropped its second straight. Iowa’s defense held the Mean Green to just 93 yards and zero points in the second half.

(At) Rutgers 65, Morgan State 0: Freshman quarterback Johnathan Lewis ran for four touchdowns and passed for another in part-time action, and Rutgers ended an 11-game losing streak. Lewis took only five first-half snaps and didn’t lead a full drive until late in the third quarter, but the highly touted recruit gave a potential glimpse of the future in the victory.

The last win for Rutgers (1-2) was nearly a year ago, when it defeated New Mexico 37-29, before ending the season on a nine-game skid and going winless in the Big Ten.

After gaining 22 yards and one first down on the first two drives against the FCS Bears (0-3), Rutgers’ offense was sparked by Robert Martin’s 13-yard touchdown run to cap a drive in which the running back had four carries for 32 yards.

Purdue 35, (at) Missouri 3: David Blough passed for one touchdown and ran for another in a nonconference battle. The Boilermakers head into Big Ten Conference play just one win shy of last year’s total. It’s the fewest points allowed by Purdue (2-1) since a 59-0 win over Southeast Missouri State in 2011.

(At) Northwestern 49, Bowling Green 7: Clayton Thorson threw for a career-high 370 yards and two touchdown passes, and Justin Jackson rushed for three touchdowns. After a lackluster win against Nevada in its season opener and a blowout loss to Duke last week, Northwestern (2-1) played like the team that many predicted to be a factor in the Big Ten West division.

The Wildcats scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions in the first half, Bennett Skowronek caught consecutive touchdown passes from Thorson in the first half and Jackson rushed for two.

After only gaining 66 rushing yards as a team in a 41-17 loss at Duke, Jackson set the tone for the offense on the Wildcats’ second possession of the game with a 5-yard touchdown run. Jackson finished with 121 yards on 18 carries.

Bowling Green freshman Matt Wilcox beat the Northwestern secondary for a 33-yard reception to set up a 20-yard touchdown run for Josh Cleveland to tie the score at seven in the first quarter. Bowling Green quarterback James Morgan was 15 of 26 for 166 yards. He was replaced in the fourth quarter by freshman Jarret Doege. Cleveland finished with 54 rushing yards. Bowling Green is 0-3.