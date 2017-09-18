Will Lockwood (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Michigan and Michigan State are bringing up the rear in the Big Ten hockey preseason coaches’ poll, released Monday.

Michigan is sixth and MSU is seventh in the poll, while defending Big Ten champion Minnesota was tabbed preseason favorite by conference coaches.

Three Wolverines made the Big Ten preseason watch list – freshman defenseman Quinn Hughes, freshman forward Josh Norris and sophomore forward Will Lockwood.

The Wolverines and Spartans will have new coaches for the 2017-18 season, with Mel Pearson taking over for the retired Red Berenson at UM, and Danton Cole replacing Tom Anastos at MSU.

BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

1. Minnesota

2. Notre Dame

3. Wisconsin

4. Penn State

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

BIG TEN PLAYERS TO WATCH

Quinn Hughes, D, Michigan

Will Lockwood, F, Michigan

Josh Norris, F, Michigan

Ryan Lindgren, D, Minnesota

Casey Mittelstadt, F, Minnesota

Rem Pitlick, F, Minnesota

Tyler Sheehy, F, Minnesota

Jake Evans, F, Notre Dame

Jordan Gross, D, Notre Dame

Andrew Oglevie, F, Notre Dame

Mason Jobst, F, Ohio State

Matthew Weis, F, Ohio State

Peyton Jones, G, Penn State

Denis Smirnov, F, Penn State

Trent Frederic, F, Wisconsin

Kyle Hayton, G, Wisconsin

Cameron Hughes, F, Wisconsin