Michigan and Michigan State are bringing up the rear in the Big Ten hockey preseason coaches’ poll, released Monday.
Michigan is sixth and MSU is seventh in the poll, while defending Big Ten champion Minnesota was tabbed preseason favorite by conference coaches.
Three Wolverines made the Big Ten preseason watch list – freshman defenseman Quinn Hughes, freshman forward Josh Norris and sophomore forward Will Lockwood.
The Wolverines and Spartans will have new coaches for the 2017-18 season, with Mel Pearson taking over for the retired Red Berenson at UM, and Danton Cole replacing Tom Anastos at MSU.
BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL
1. Minnesota
2. Notre Dame
3. Wisconsin
4. Penn State
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
BIG TEN PLAYERS TO WATCH
Quinn Hughes, D, Michigan
Will Lockwood, F, Michigan
Josh Norris, F, Michigan
Ryan Lindgren, D, Minnesota
Casey Mittelstadt, F, Minnesota
Rem Pitlick, F, Minnesota
Tyler Sheehy, F, Minnesota
Jake Evans, F, Notre Dame
Jordan Gross, D, Notre Dame
Andrew Oglevie, F, Notre Dame
Mason Jobst, F, Ohio State
Matthew Weis, F, Ohio State
Peyton Jones, G, Penn State
Denis Smirnov, F, Penn State
Trent Frederic, F, Wisconsin
Kyle Hayton, G, Wisconsin
Cameron Hughes, F, Wisconsin
