Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 6
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 6 of the college season, by Matt Charboneau.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
1. Penn State (5-0, 2-0) – The Nittany Lions did what
1. Penn State (5-0, 2-0) – The Nittany Lions did what they were supposed to do by rolling over Indiana as they prepare to head to Northwestern next week. Saquon Barkley continues to put his name near the top of the Heisman talk but what’s up with James Franklin? A halfback pass with a 38-14 lead in the fourth? Guy isn’t making any friends. Last week: 1.  Brett Carlsen, Getty Images
2. Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0) – After a slow start against
2. Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0) – After a slow start against Northwestern, the Badgers had a huge second half and held on to stay unbeaten. Jonathan Taylor ran for a pair of touchdowns as Wisconsin overcame three turnovers. The Badgers now head to Nebraska for a pivotal West Division game next week. Last week: 2.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
3. Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) – The Buckeyes showed no mercy
3. Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) – The Buckeyes showed no mercy against Rutgers as J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and became Ohio State’s career passing leader. Running back Mike Weber added three touchdown runs as the Buckeyes host a tough Maryland team next week. Last week: 3.  Hunter Martin, Getty Images
4. Michigan (4-0, 1-0) – The Wolverines sat at home
4. Michigan (4-0, 1-0) – The Wolverines sat at home and had an extra week to prepare for their rivalry matchup with Michigan State. Who starts at quarterback will be a big question as John O’Korn was effective in relief of the injured Wilton Speight last week. Whoever it is, the defense will be counted on as MSU comes in looking to avenge last season’s loss. Last week: 4.  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
5. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) – The Spartans weren’t
5. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) – The Spartans weren’t great on offense, but they were solid on defense from start to finish in a victory over Iowa. The other key for MSU – it didn’t turn the ball over for the first time this season. Keep that going next week and get a similar performance from the defense and the Spartans will give Michigan all it can handle. Last week: 7.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
6. Maryland (3-1, 1-0) – Playing with their third starting
6. Maryland (3-1, 1-0) – Playing with their third starting quarterback of the season hardly seemed to matter for the Terrapins as they followed Max Bortenschlager to a win at Minnesota. The former third-stringer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while Ty Johnson ran for 130 yards, including the winning score with just more than a minute to play. Last week: 9.  Adam Bettcher, Getty Images
7. Iowa (3-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes were hoping to bounce
7. Iowa (3-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes were hoping to bounce back after the crushing, final-play loss last week against Penn State. However, they turned the ball over twice and ran for just 19 yards in a loss at Michigan State. Iowa at least has a decent shot of ending its skid next week as Illinois visits Iowa City. Last week: 5.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
8. Minnesota (3-1, 0-1) – The Golden Gophers were feeling
8. Minnesota (3-1, 0-1) – The Golden Gophers were feeling good after going unbeaten in non-conference play, however, those good feelings ended with a home loss to Maryland. QB Conor Rhoda threw a pair of interceptions while the Gophers were outrushed 262-80. They hit the road next week to face a resurgent Purdue team. Last week: 6.  Andy Clayton-King, AP
9. Nebraska (3-2, 2-0) – Nothing like an easy early
9. Nebraska (3-2, 2-0) – Nothing like an easy early conference schedule to get a team playing with a little confidence. After struggling in non-conference play, the Cornhuskers beat up on Illinois a week after getting past Rutgers to remain unbeaten in Big Ten play. That run of cupcakes comes to an abrupt halt next week with Wisconsin. Last week: 12.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
10. Indiana (2-2, 0-2) – The Hoosiers were never in
10. Indiana (2-2, 0-2) – The Hoosiers were never in the game at Penn State, allowing 28 first-quarter points before finally getting on the board in the second quarter. Four turnovers were back-breakers for Indiana, which gets a break next week against Charleston Southern. But Michigan, Michigan State and Maryland close out October for the Hoosiers. Last week: 8.  Brett Carlsen, Getty Images
11. Purdue (2-2, 0-1) – The Boilermakers had the week
11. Purdue (2-2, 0-1) – The Boilermakers had the week off after falling short the week before against Michigan. It was extra time for coach Jeff Brohm to get his team dialed back in a week after he questioned how focused they were. They’ll get their first chance to prove they can bounce back by hosting Minnesota. Last week: 10.  Michael Conroy, AP
12. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1) – The Wildcats led at halftime
12. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1) – The Wildcats led at halftime against Wisconsin before falling behind in the second half and then coming up short in a rally. QB Clayton Thorson threw three TDs but was intercepted twice and took a safety to end the game while RB Justin Jackson was held to 25 yards on nine carries. Last week: 11.  Morry Gash, AP
13. Illinois (2-2, 0-1) – The Fighting Illini proved
13. Illinois (2-2, 0-1) – The Fighting Illini proved the perfect elixir for Nebraska and QB Tanner Lee, who threw for three touchdowns against the Illinois defense. The Illini were outgained 411-199 and must head to Iowa next before their basement showdown with Rutgers in two weeks. Last week: 14.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights got blitzed
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights got blitzed again in a shutout loss at home to Ohio State. They’ll get next week off to regroup as a winnable game awaits the next week with a trip to Illinois. Last week: 13.  Hunter Martin, Getty Images
    Ohio State running back Mike Weber had considered surgery in August for a partially torn hamstring. That would have meant missing this season.

    Weber, the standout from Detroit Cass Tech, did not spend much time on that prospect and instead opted to rest and hoped the injury would heal on its own. As he rested, J.K. Dobbins emerged as the Buckeyes best running back threat, starting all five games and averaging 114.6 rushing yards per game.

    In a 56-0 rout of Rutgers last Saturday, Weber, playing in his third game of the season, had 10 carries for 44 yards and scored three touchdowns. In two other games, he had seven carries for 42 yards and no scores.

    “I wanted to come back and help my team play this year,” Weber told Cleveland.com. “That’s what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to sit out this year.”

    The Buckeyes have a full backfield, and Weber’s return to the rotation makes it even more impressive.

    “(Weber) ran hard and we’ve got to knock the rust off him a little bit,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “He’s finally cleared, pain-free. For a while there, he had to fight through the scar tissue, because it was a significant tear right before training camp. Now it’s a go, and it’s going to be enjoyable to have those two checkers to work with.”

    If Weber regains his form and if Dobbins maintains his, defenses will have their hands full.

    “It’s going to be really scary if we get things going the way we want it to,” Weber told Landof10.com. “The one-two punch is what we see in the future. I think if we get everything together, it can be really scary.”

    Rolling to the Heisman?

    It was just another ho-hum day for Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in the Nittany Lions’ 45-14 win over Indiana. The junior opened the game with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and to tie a nice bow on his game, he threw for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

    Barkley became the first Big Ten player since 1996 to throw for a touchdown and score on a kick return in the same game. He had 205 all-purpose yards against the Hoosiers.

    “My mindset was just, your team did its job, you got to find a way in the end zone,” Barkley told the Centre Daily Times about his kick return. “I got to thank (offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead) for trusting me to make that pass and DaeSean (Hamilton) for making that catch.”

    While his teammates keep describing Barkley’s on-field feats as those that mere mortals could not achieve, his name keeps popping up on the early Heisman Trophy lists.

    Because he stays up-to-date via social media, he hasn’t missed the Heisman talk.

    “You can’t hide, you can’t run away from it,” Barkley said. “But the best thing you can do as a person is not to get caught up in it. Obviously, I care about it because I’m competitive, and I want to be the best and I would love to try to win. But that’s not my focus. My focus is on my team. My focus is on the game.”

    Badgers sack-fest

    Northwestern entered its game against Wisconsin having given up seven sacks in three games. The Wildcats left Camp Randall Stadium allowing eight sacks, which equaled Wisconsin’s total through the three previous games.

    Wisconsin senior linebacker Garret Dooley led the team with three sacks. The Badgers last had eight sacks in a game in 2001 against Penn State.

    “It’s just something that we’ve emphasized over the last two weeks, getting after the quarterback,” Dooley told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Our coaches did a really good job of dialing up new pressures we haven’t done and those hit home, and everybody just did their job well and we were able to get after the quarterback.”

    The Badgers are fourth nationally in total defense, yielding an average 247 yards per game, and are tied for fourth in team sacks with four per game.

    Terps needed a break

    Maryland has lost quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill to torn ligaments, and Max Bortenschlager took over to lead the Terps to a 31-24 victory against Minnesota. The Terps are 3-1 and each quarterback has led the team to a victory.

    Bortenschlager was 18 of 28 for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for a score.

    “It was huge knowing that I was the guy,” Bortenschlager told the Baltimore Sun. “Going through the week, everyone around the facility just instilled a bunch of confidence in me. They always told me they had my back.”

