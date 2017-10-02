Michigan State receiver Felton Davis had nine catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Spartans’ victory over Iowa. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State junior wide receiver Felton Davis was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Davis had nine catches for 114 yards — both career highs — in Saturday’s victory over Iowa. He also scored twice, giving him four touchdowns for the season. Both of Davis’ touchdowns from quarterback Brian Lewerke against Iowa came in the first half, when he had seven catches for 88 yards.

“We pride ourselves on third-down conversions, especially when it’s like third-and-6 or more, you know, most likely you need a pass to get the first down,” Davis said. “So, early in the game, Brian and I were connecting, and I had to let him know that he can have confidence in me when he put the ball in the air and I’m going to come down with it, no matter where it is.”

Davis leads the Spartans in receptions (21), receiving yards (256) and touchdown catches (four), all of which are already career highs. In 23 career games, Davis is MSU’s active leader in receptions (35), receiving yards (456) and touchdown catches (five).

He’s the first Spartan to be named Offensive Player of the Week since Connor Cook on Oct. 26, 2015.

Davis shared the honor with Penn State senior wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

BIG TEN WEEKLY HONORS

Co-Offensive Players of the Week: Felton Davis III, WR, Michigan State; DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

Defensive Player of the Week: Natrell Jamerson, S, Wisconsin

Special Teams Player of the Week: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Freshman of the Week: Ben Stille, LB, Nebraska

