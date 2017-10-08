Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 7
Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 7
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten power rankings for Week 7, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Penn State (6-0, 3-0) – The Nittany Lions started slowly but soon proved why they’re the best team in the Big Ten, dominating Northwestern on the road as QB Trace McSorley (9) threw for 245 yards and a touchdown while Saquon Barkley had a pair of second-half touchdowns. They get a week off to prepare for a three-game stretch of Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. Last week: 1.  Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
2. Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0) – Who will challenge the Badgers in the West? It sure wasn’t Nebraska as the Wisconsin went into Lincoln and rolled with Jonathan Taylor running for 249 yards and two touchdowns as the Badgers ran for 353 yards. Another challenge might not come until the middle of November as the Badgers march toward Indy. Last week: 2.  Nati Harnik, Associated Press
3. Ohio State (5-1, 3-0) – Ever since the loss to Oklahoma, the Buckeyes have been rolling. That continued in a blowout over Maryland as J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more to lead the Buckeyes. After a trip to Nebraska next week, Ohio State gets a week off to prepare for the showdown with Penn State. Last week: 3.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
4. Michigan State (4-1, 2-0) – The Spartans have put last season well into the rearview mirror, and the win at Michigan hammers that home. The numbers weren’t great thanks to a stiff Michigan defense and brutal weather, but the Spartans avoided turnovers and continued to dominate the rivalry as they head next week to Minnesota. Last week: 5.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
5. Iowa (4-2, 1-2) – The Hawkeyes were reeling a bit after two straight close losses to Penn State and Michigan State, but got well by trouncing Illinois. They’ll get next week off before heading to Northwestern as they hope to put some pressure on Wisconsin in the West. Last week: 7.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
6. Michigan (4-1, 1-1) – The Wolverines’ offensive woes continued as they turned the ball over five times in the loss to Michigan State, and could manage just 10 points. They hit the road the next two weeks, highlighted by a trip to Penn State in two weeks that could make or break the season. Last week: 4.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
7. Purdue (3-2, 1-1) – The Boilermakers overcame a delay and four turnovers to surge past Minnesota and get their first conference win of the season. A big test comes for Purdue next week when it travels to Wisconsin, a much more interesting game than some probably expected as the Boilermakers will try and add some spice to the West. Last week: 11.  John Terhune, Associated Press
8. Indiana (3-2, 0-2) – The Hoosiers went out of conference to get a win by beating Charleston Southern behind 321 yards passing and two touchdowns from quarterback Peyton Ramsey (3). The Hoosiers dive back into conference play next week by hosting what will likely be an angry Michigan team. Last week: 10.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
9. Maryland (3-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins were feeling good coming off their road win over Minnesota with a third-string quarterback. However, that all came crashing down in Columbus as Ohio State dominated. The Terps will get a chance to bounce back next week by hosting Northwestern before a trip to Wisconsin. Last week: 6.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
10. Minnesota (3-2, 0-2) – The shine of a perfect non-conference season has faded pretty quickly for the Golden Gophers as they have now lost two straight, the latest at Purdue. The Gophers forced turnovers but couldn’t take advantage, and now host a surging Michigan State next week. Last week: 8.  John Terhune, Associated Press
11. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) – The Cornhuskers had seemed to right the ship by reeling off two straight conference victories. However, Wisconsin showed the Huskers have a long way to go to contend in the West by rolling over Nebraska in Lincoln. It doesn’t get any easier next week as Ohio State comes to town. Last week: 9.  Steven Branscombe, Getty Images
12. Northwestern (2-3, 0-2) – The Wildcats had a tough start to conference play and have hardly responded, losing at Wisconsin, then following it up this week by doing almost nothing in a loss to Penn State. The schedule eases a bit from here, but the Cats are now in a big hole and fighting uphill in the West. Last week: 12.  Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
13. Illinois (2-3, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini now have lost three straight after getting trounced on the road against Iowa. There’s an opportunity for a win next week with a visit from Rutgers, as the Illini do what they can to try and get to six wins and a bowl berth. Last week: 13.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) – The best thing about this week for the Scarlet Knights is that they didn’t lose. Of course, they didn’t play, either. But there is some hope as they’ll battle Illinois next week for a battle to get out of the basement and hope to find some traction this season. Last week: 14.  Hunter Martin, Getty Images
    The focus in the Big Ten is in the East.

    That’s nothing new. After all, when programs like Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan are battling on a yearly basis for the division title and a chance to reach the Big Ten Championship game, it makes sense that plenty of attention will be paid to that side of things.

    Of course, there is another division in the Big Ten. Not that there’s been much debate as to which team rules that side of the ledger.

    That team, clearly, is Wisconsin, which has been to the conference title game four times — more than any team in the Big Ten — and it looks like 2017 will be no different as the Badgers just keep humming along, running over the rest of the teams in the West.

    The latest was Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers had designs on competing for the division this season, and even after a tumultuous nonconference portion of the season that resulted in the dismissal of their athletic director, they had won their first two Big Ten games and looked to make a statement against the visiting Badgers.

    Well, so much for that.

    The only statement made was by Wisconsin, and that is if you have any thought of winning the West, you’ll have to take it from the Badgers.

    Nebraska never really had a shot at the Badgers chewed up the Huskers for 353 yards on the ground behind a banged up offensive line. Running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way as Wisconsin won’t likely again be tested until sometime next month.

    “The guys give me so much confidence,” Taylor said of his big numbers. “The O-line, the receivers, they always give me so much confidence knowing that they have my back. All I know is I have to do my job and trust that those guys will do theirs, that's one thing that Coach Paul Chryst talks about a lot, trust the man next to you, and that's how everything comes together.”

    The Badgers are doing that and remain unbeaten while sitting near the top five in the national rankings. If they keep playing like they are, there seems to be no doubt they’ll be in Indianapolis for the conference title game.

    Who they face will be up for grabs and will get plenty of attention over the next few weeks. In the meantime, Wisconsin will be content to roll through its schedule, keep getting better each week and see if it can’t win a third championship game and find a way into the playoffs.

    “It’s big,” linebacker Garret Dooley said. “They were 2-0 in Big Ten play, obviously they were in first place and to just come in and to have a great environment like this and be able to handle them and get that win, it’s huge.

    “Obviously, god-forbid we have a loss, we do have the tiebreaker with Nebraska. We just have to keep taking it week-by-week so we can achieve our goal at the end of the season.”

    Desperate Hawkeyes

    It took about a half for Iowa to get rolling, but once the Hawkeyes came to life, they dominated Illinois in a 45-16 victory behind 247 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Nate Stanley.

    And it was desperately needed as the Hawkeyes were coming off two straight tough losses — on the final play to Penn State and by a touchdown on the road last week to Michigan State.

    For a team that expected to push for the West Division title, it was hardly the start that was expected. But now it seems the explosive second half might have righted the ship.

    “It was really a welcomed win for us and a decisive win for our football team,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It was all of these, so it didn't come easy, and we didn't expect it to. Illinois came in prepared to play a really good football game, and I thought they really fought hard.

    “Just very proud of our guys. I thought it was a real team effort, and right along those lines, we played a lot of good complementary football out there, and end of the first half certainly getting the spark.”

    That spark was an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown by Brandon Snyder, and it signified a revival for the Hawkeyes. How they respond from here will ultimately tell the story.

    They’ll need help. Iowa will get its shot at Wisconsin in a few weeks, but it will need the Badgers to lose somewhere else, too, if a division title is still possible. Oh, and Iowa can’t afford another loss.

    It’s a lot to ask, but the way Iowa played in the second half on Saturday, it appears it’s up for the challenge.

    Quick hitters

    ■ So much for my pick of Northwestern to win the Big Ten West. The Wildcats are now 0-2 in the conference after getting nearly blanked at home by Penn State. No shame in losing to the Nittany Lions, but the Northwestern looks like a team desperate to keep the season from spiraling out of control.

    ■ Quietly, Ohio State is busy dismantling teams. After scoring more than 50 points in each of the last two games, the Buckeyes scored 62 in beating Maryland. There hasn’t been much attention on Ohio State since the loss to Oklahoma, but get ready for a doozy in a couple weeks against Penn State.

    ■ Jeff Brohm continues to have Purdue heading in the right direction. The Boilermakers overcame a 14-6 halftime deficit to Minnesota, outscoring the Gophers 25-3 in the second half. Purdue might not win the West, but it looks like a bowl game is possible.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

