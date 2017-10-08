Running back Jonathan Taylor (23) of the Wisconsin Badgers reaches across the goal line to score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. (Photo: Steven Branscombe / Getty Images)

Lincoln, Neb. — Freshman Johnathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped ninth-ranked Wisconsin wear down Nebraska in the second half of a 38-17 win Saturday night.

The Badgers (5-0, 2-0) beat the Huskers (3-3, 2-1) for the fifth straight time and took sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West.

Taylor, who had his second 200-yard performance in five games, carried 25 times while recording the third-most rushing yards ever by a Nebraska opponent. His night was highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown run.

“I thought J.T. was special tonight,” Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. “Certainly the big run at the end of the first half, but he had some hard 7-, 8-yard runs. He’s continuing to get better.”

The Badgers went to the run almost exclusively on three straight scoring drives after Nebraska’s Aaron Williams returned an interception to tie it 17-all early in the third quarter.

They ran on eight of 10 plays while going 93 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, which Quintez Cephus scored on a 5-yard pass. Next time they ran on all 10 plays as they went 80 yards, with Taylor bulling in from the 2. After Stanley Morgan fumbled on the Huskers’ ensuing possession, they ran 10 times for 40 yards, with Bradrick Shaw scoring from the 1.

“We pinned them inside the 10, and it was a great opportunity for us, but they very mechanically, methodically and physically did what they do,” Nebraska coach Mike Riley said. “They controlled the ball on the ground.”

The Badgers ended Nebraska’s 20-game win streak in home night games since 2008.

Devine Ozigbo had 112 yards on 23 carries for the Huskers.

Wisconsin had a pick-six of its own when Chris Orr snagged a ball that glanced off intended receiver Ozigbo and returned it 78 yards on the game’s fifth play from scrimmage. It was the fourth pick-six thrown by Tanner Lee this season and his 10th interception.

The Huskers gouged the nation’s No. 4 defense for more than 300 yards in the first half but didn’t score until just before halftime. Lee and Stanley Morgan Jr. hooked up for an 80-yard catch-and-run, Nebraska’s longest pass play since 2014.

The Badgers were back up 17-7 after the first play of their next series, with Taylor going 75 yards untouched for Wisconsin’s longest play from scrimmage since 2014.

(At) No. 10 Ohio State 62, Maryland 14: J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, and Ohio State had its most dominant defensive effort in nearly 60 years. The stingy Buckeyes held Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) to 66 total yards — their fewest yards allowed since yielding 60 against Indiana in 1960.

Barrett, a fifth-year senior and holder of most of the school’s passing records, was 20 for 31 for 261 yards before taking a seat near end of the third quarter. Barrett threw scoring passes to Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack and Terry McLaurin.

Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed quarterback Max Bortenschlager, holding the Terrapins to 16 passing yards and only six first downs. Bortenschlager, who was promoted to a starting role after injuries to the Terrapins’ top two QBs, was only 3-of-12 passing.

He didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter and was sacked four times before being shaken up and leaving the game in the third. Bortenschlager was hit in the head by cornerback Damon Arnette while sliding on a scramble, resulting in Arnette being kicked out for targeting. Caleb Henderson played the rest of the way, and Maryland managed a meaningless touchdown against Ohio State’s backups with 4:11 left in the game.

(At) Iowa 45, Illinois 16: Nate Stanley threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa stopped a two-game losing streak. Safety Brandon Snyder added an 89-yard interception return for a score in his first game back from a knee injury for the Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten), who outscored Illinois (2-3, 0-2) 28-3 in the second half.

Snyder’s pick-six came with 6:40 left in the third quarter and made it 24-16 Iowa, and Stanley found Matt VandeBerg for a 39-yard TD reception to push the lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter.

Akrum Wadley put the game away on an 18-yard touchdown run with 8:49 left.

Wadley finished with 115 yards, surpassing the 100-yard mark for the third time this season, and he added a 2-yard TD reception.

Jeff George Jr. threw for 246 yards in his first start of the season — but he also threw three interceptions without finding the end zone.

(At) Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0: Peyton, making his first start since replacing senior Richard Lagow, completed 10 of his first 11 passes, including a touchdown pass to Taysir Mack, and finished 32 of 41 for a career-high 321 yards passing.

Ramsey added 54 rushing yards.

It was IU’s first shutout since beating Michigan State 10-0 in 1993. It held the Bucs, an FCS program, to zero yards passing, the seventh time in school history it has done that and the first since 1985.

(At) Purdue 31, Minnesota 17: Markell Jones scored on a 12-yard run with 1:17 left and Elijah Sindelar rallied Purdue twice — once before a heavy storm delayed Saturday’s game and once after. Sindelar replaced David Blough in the first half and had the best game of his career. He finished 19 of 26 with a career-high 248 yards and one touchdown.

And he helped make Jeff Brohm’s first Big Ten win with the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1) a memorable one.

The game was delayed for 1 hour, 28 minutes after rain and lightning moved into the area — just moments after Purdue made a 19-yard field goal to take a 16-14 lead with 9:58 left in the fourth quarter.

When play resumed, the Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-2) took more than 7 1/2 minutes off the clock and took a 17-16 lead on Emmit Carpenter’s 38-yard field goal.

It didn’t last long.

Four plays after D.J. Knox’s 44-yard kickoff return, Jones faked out a defender on a run around the right side, cut inside and jogged in for the go-ahead score.

Ja’Whaun Bentley sealed it with a 76-yard interception return with 11 seconds left.