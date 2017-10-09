Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie had 10 tackles, a forced fumble, a pass breakup, and this interception on Saturday night against Michigan. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News)

East Lansing — For the second straight week, Michigan State has one of the top players in the Big Ten.

On Monday, sophomore linebacker Joe Bachie was named Defensive Player of the Week after the Spartans’ win at Michigan on Saturday.

Bachie shared the team lead in tackles with 10, while adding a sack, forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup. His forced fumble in the first quarter led to Michigan State’s first touchdown of the game and gave the Spartans a lead they would not relinquish.

“Joe has made plays since the day he got here,” senior linebacker Chris Frey said of Bachie last week. “He picked up on our defense so fast and I’ve got so much respect for him. I feel like guys on the field are more comfortable when he’s out there because he knows what he’s doing. He’s making the calls out there and for how young he is.

“He has shown people that he can play. He’s going to be a great player for us, both now and in the future.”

It’s the first weekly honor for Bachie, and he is the first Michigan State player to win the defensive award since linebacker Jon Reschke on Nov. 23, 2015. Last week, junior wide receiver Felton Davis was the conference’s the Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Bachie leads Michigan State this season with 44 tackles, including five for loss and a pair of sacks.

