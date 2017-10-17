MSU basketball media day
Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom
Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the assembled media during the team's media day in East Lansing, October 11, 2017.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Returning star and sophomore Miles Bridges heads to
Returning star and sophomore Miles Bridges heads to the court after radio interviews.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Miles Bridges and Kenny Goins shoot the ball before
Miles Bridges and Kenny Goins shoot the ball before media interviews.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
(from left) Miles Bridges, Kenny Goins, Joshua Langford
(from left) Miles Bridges, Kenny Goins, Joshua Langford and Ben Carter have a bit of fun as they wait for a pictures to be taken.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media.
Head basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges drew lots of attention.
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges drew lots of attention.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Freshman Xavier Tillman (23) and the rest of the Spartans
Freshman Xavier Tillman (23) and the rest of the Spartans head to the Breslin Center Court.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Kenny Goins chases down a loose ball as the Spartans
Kenny Goins chases down a loose ball as the Spartans shoot around.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges drew lots of attention
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges drew lots of attention at the media day.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Sophomore Joshua Langford speaks to the media.
Sophomore Joshua Langford speaks to the media.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Nick Ward, center, laughs as he interviews teammate
Nick Ward, center, laughs as he interviews teammate Kyle Ahrens.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Junior Kenny Goins, center, clowns around with teammates
Junior Kenny Goins, center, clowns around with teammates during pictures.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges poses for a portrait.
Returning sophomore Miles Bridges poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks with reporters.
Freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks with reporters.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Sophomore Cassius Winston speaks to reporters.
Sophomore Cassius Winston speaks to reporters.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Nick Ward reacts as he speaks to reporters.
Nick Ward reacts as he speaks to reporters.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
The team will honor legendary coach Jud Heathcote with
The team will honor legendary coach Jud Heathcote with patches on their jerseys.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Nick Ward, center, laughs as he interviews teammate
Nick Ward, center, laughs as he interviews teammate Gavin Schilling, left.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Freshman Xavier Tillman poses for a portrait.
Freshman Xavier Tillman poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Sophomore Cassius Winston poses for a portrait.
Sophomore Cassius Winston poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
(from left) Players Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman,
(from left) Players Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Kenny Goins, Gavin Schilling, Ben Carter and Nick Ward pose for a group picture.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Freshmen Jaren Jackson Jr., left, and Xavier Tillman
Freshmen Jaren Jackson Jr., left, and Xavier Tillman , right, pose for a portrait on the Breslin Center Court.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. poses for a portrait.
Freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Sophomore Nick Ward poses for a portrait.
Sophomore Nick Ward poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Sophomore Joshua Langford poses for a portrait.
Sophomore Joshua Langford poses for a portrait.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
Miles Bridges, left, and Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn pose
Miles Bridges, left, and Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn pose for a portrait together.  Rod Sanford / Special to Detroit News
    The first games are still a couple of weeks away, but as the Big Ten gets set to have its basketball media day on Thursday in New York, those that cover the conference have made their predictions for the upcoming season.

    In a poll of 28 writers — two for each team in the conference — Michigan State was unanimously selected to finish first in the Big Ten while sophomore Miles Bridges was the unanimous choice for Player of the Year. The Spartans’ Jaren Jackson Jr. was also voted as the preseason Freshman of the Year.

    Michigan checked in at No. 5, tied with Maryland. Purdue was picked second, Minnesota third and Northwestern fourth.

    Michigan’s Mortiz Wagner joined Bridges on the All-Big Ten first team along with Ethan Happ of Wisconsin, Nate Mason of Minnesota and Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh.

    Preseason poll

    1. Michigan State (28 – unanimous)

    2. Purdue (80)

    3. Minnesota (90)

    4. Northwestern (115)

    T-5. Maryland (155)

    T-5. Michigan (155)

    7. Wisconsin (168)

    8. Iowa (204)

    9. Indiana (270)

    10. Penn State (280)

    11. Ohio State (314)

    12. Illinois (315)

    13. Nebraska (362)

    14. Rutgers (376)

    Individual preseason picks

    Player of the Year: Miles Bridges (unanimous)

    Freshman of the Year: Jaren Jackson Jr.

    Also receiving votes: Bruno Fernando (1)

    All-Big Ten first team

    Miles Bridges, Michigan State (28 – unanimous)

    Ethan Happ, Wisconsin (28 – unanimous)

    Moritz Wagner, Michigan (20)

    Nate Mason, Minnesota (19)

    Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern (18)

    Also receiving votes: Vincent Edwards (12), Amir Coffey (2), Nick Ward (2), Carsen Edwards (1), Jae'Sean Tate (1), Isaac Haas (1), Jordan Murphy (1)

