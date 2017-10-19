Michigan and Michigan State are guaranteed to play twice a year under the new 20-game schedule in the Big Ten. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

New York — The Big Ten made it official on Thursday, announcing it would move to a 20-game conference schedule in men’s basketball and 18 for women's basketball beginning with the 2018-19 season.

Under the new men’s scheduling format, teams will play seven opponents twice and six teams once (three home, three away) in a given season. The key for Michigan and Michigan State fans is that the rivalry has been protected and the Spartans and Wolverines will play twice every season.

This season, Michigan State and Michigan play just once — Jan. 13 in East Lansing.

In addition to the MSU-UM rivalry, two other in-state rivalries — Illinois/Northwestern and Indiana/Purdue — will be played twice annually.

The new schedule will also include a regional component to increase the frequency of games among teams in similar areas. Over the course of a six-year cycle (12 playing opportunities), in-state rivals will play each other 12 times; regional opponents will play 10 times and all other teams will play nine times.

The updated women’s format will feature 18 conference games that will allow teams to play five opponents twice and eight teams once (four home, four away) each season. A similar model emphasizing in-state rivalries and competition between regional opponents will also be implemented for the new women’s schedule.

