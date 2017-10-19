Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year on Thursday by a panel of conference media. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

New York — Michigan State sophomore Miles Bridges was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year on Thursday by a panel of conference media.

Bridges was also a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten team where he was joined by teammate Nick Ward. The two were Michigan State’s leading scorers last season, with Bridges averaging 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds a game and Ward scoring 13.9 points and grabbing 6.5 rebounds a game.

Michigan’s Moritz Wagner was also on the All-Big Ten team. The junior scored 12.1 points a game in 2016-17 and pulled down 4.5 rebounds.

Also on the All-Big Ten team were Northwestern’s Bryant McIntosh and Scottie Lindsey, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, Maryland’s Justin Jackson, Minnesota’s Amir Coffey and Nate Mason and Purdue’s Vincent Edwards.

Bridges was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree by both the coaches and media last season while Ward and Wagner were honorable mention All-Big Ten.

