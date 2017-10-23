Katelynn Flaherty (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Michigan women’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the Big Ten this season by conference coaches and tied for second with Maryland by the media in the league’s preseason rankings released Monday.

Led by reigning Big Ten coach of the year Kim Barnes Arico, the Wolverines return three starters from last year’s team that won the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and set a single-season program record with 28 wins, highlighted by senior guard Katelynn Flaherty and junior center Hallie Thome.

Flaherty and Thome were unanimous selections to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The two led Michigan in scoring last season, with Flaherty averaging 20.2 points and three assists a game and Thome adding 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Michigan State’s Branndais Agee was also named to the All-Big Ten team by the coaches. The senior guard averaged 10 points and 6.6 rebounds in 2016-17.

Flaherty and Thome were first-team All-Big Ten honorees last season while Agee earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Also on the preseason All-Big Ten team by both the coaches and media were Indiana’s Tyra Buss and Amanda Cahill, Iowa’s Megan Gustafson, Maryland’s Kaila Charles, Minnesota’s Carlie Wagner and Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, who was tabbed as the preseason player of the year.

Reigning Big Ten co-champion Ohio State was the unanimous No. 1 selection, followed by Maryland and Michigan in both preseason ranking polls.

Michigan kicks off the season with an exhibition against Grand Valley State on Nov. 2 and Michigan State hosts Lake Superior State in an exhibition on Nov. 5.

2017-18 COACHES PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Tyra Buss, Sr., G, Indiana

Amanda Cahill, Sr., F, Indiana

Megan Gustafson, Jr., F, Iowa

Kaila Charles, So., G, Maryland

Katelynn Flaherty, Sr., G, Michigan

Hallie Thome, Jr., C, Michigan

Branndais Agee, Sr., G, Michigan State

Carlie Wagner, Sr., G, Minnesota

Stephanie Mavunga, Sr., F, Ohio State

Kelsey Mitchell, Sr., G, Ohio State

Teniya Page, Jr., G, Penn State

