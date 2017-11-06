Running back Chris Evans was one of three Michigan football players to earn Big Ten weekly honors Monday. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Michigan’s Chris Evans and Karan Higdon were rewarded Monday for running all over Minnesota.

The running backs were named Big Ten Co-Offensive Players of the Week, as Michigan and Michigan State dominated the weekly honors with four players combined.

Michigan sophomore Khaleke Hudson shared defensive player of the week honors with Iowa junior defensive back Josh Jackson, while Michigan State redshirt sophomore kicker Matt Coghlin was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Michigan rushed for 371 yards in a 33-10 victory over Minnesota, witch Higdon and Evans doing most of the damage. Higdon rushed for 200 yards on 16 carries (12.5 yards per carry) — his second 200-yard performance of the season — and two touchdowns, including a 77-yarder. Evans was close behind, tallying 191 yards on 13 carries (14.7 yards per carry), including touchdown runs for 60 and 67 yards.

Hudson, a who plays the “viper” position for the Wolverines, had a school-record eight tackles for loss among his 15 total tackles. He had three sacks and a forced fumble.

Coghlin booted a 34-yard field goal as time expired to secure MSU’s 27-24 victory over then-No. 7 Penn State — one of two fourth-quarter field goals. His first, a 32-yarder, tied the game at 24.

Coghlin also converted all three of his point-after attempts.

He’s the first MSU player to win the weekly special teams honor since kicker Michael Geiger did it in 2015. That week, Geiger also kicked the winning field goal as time expired to beat Ohio State in Columbus.

Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Chris Evans, Michigan, So., RB

Karan Higdon, Michigan, Jr., RB

Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Josh Jackson, Iowa, Jr., DB

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan, So., DB/LB

Special Teams Player of the Week

Matt Coghlin, Michigan State, Fr., K

Freshman of the Week

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, Fr., RB