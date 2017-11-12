Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 12
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 12 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Patrick Semansky, AP
1. Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0) – The Badgers’ defense was dominant in a victory over Iowa, allowing just 66 total yards and not allowing the Hawkeyes to convert a single third down in 13 attempts as Iowa managed just five first downs. Wisconsin was impressive on the ground once again, running for 247 yards heading into next week’s matchup with Michigan. Last week: 1.  Morry Gash, AP
2. Ohio State (8-2, 6-1) – The Buckeyes bounced back from last week’s blowout loss at Iowa by rolling over Michigan State, running for more than 330 yards as Mike Weber rushed for 162 and two touchdowns and J.K. Dobbins had 124 yards. The Buckeyes are now in control in the Big Ten East with two games to play. Last week: 3.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
3. Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) – The Wildcats finally didn’t go overtime but have now won five straight after getting past Purdue. They haven’t been running away from teams, but the Wildcats are winning, and with games against Minnesota and Illinois to close the season, it doesn’t look a loss is coming anytime soon. Last week: 5.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
4. Michigan State (7-3, 5-2) – The Spartans were coming off a big win over Penn State, but in a first-place showdown were humbled as Ohio State handed them their worst loss in the Mark Dantonio era. There wasn’t much the Spartans did well, but with games against Maryland and Rutgers to close the season, nine victories look likely. Last week: 2.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Penn State (8-2, 5-2) – The Nittany Lions ended a two-game skid by taking care of business against Rutgers. The math says they still have a shot to win the Big Ten East, though they’ll need to get likely wins over Nebraska and Maryland over the last two weeks while hoping Ohio State and Michigan State collapse. Last week: 6.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
6. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – The Wolverines continued to take advantage of the easiest stretch in their schedule by beating Maryland to win their third straight. How things finish over the next two weeks will say a lot as the Wolverines head to Wisconsin next week in an effort to play spoiler before closing at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7.  Associated Press
7. Iowa (6-4, 3-4) – After the blowout at home last week over Ohio State, confidence was high the Hawkeyes could go to Madison and pull another upset against Wisconsin. However, the Hawkeyes did nothing on offense, gaining just 61 total yards as they’ve now lost twice in the last four games. Last week: 4.  Morry Gash, AP
8. Indiana (4-6, 1-6) – The Hoosiers finally got their first Big Ten win and ended a four-game skid in the process as they went on the road to beat Illinois. The Hoosiers will now have their sights set on becoming bowl-eligible with wins in each of the last two, a decent possibility with games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 10.  Associated Press
9. Purdue (4-6, 2-5) – The Boilermakers made it tough on Northwestern this week but in the end didn’t have enough to avoid losing for the fourth time in the last five games. They’ll have a shot to get back to a bowl game if they can win their last two, but the odds will be long with a trip to Iowa and a home game with Indiana. Last week: 8.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
10. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) – The Golden Gophers became the latest team to get the best of Nebraska and in the process won for the second time in the last four weeks. The schedule is tough to close the season with a trip to Northwestern followed by a home game with Wisconsin, but win one and the Gophers are bowl-eligible. Last week: 13.  Hannah Foslien, AP
11. Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) – The Scarlet Knights were overmatched on the road against Penn State and have now lost two of three. Getting to bowl eligibility is still possible for second-year coach Chris Ash, but the Scarlet Knights will need to get wins over Indiana and Michigan State to do so. Last week: 9.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
12. Maryland (4-6, 2-5) – The Terrapins are limping to the end of the season and have now lost five of six after falling at home to Michigan. Even with the mounting injuries and with losses piling up, two more wins could lead to a bowl game. However, with Michigan State and Penn State up next, it doesn’t look good. Last week: 11.  Patrick Semansky, AP
13. Nebraska (4-6, 3-4) – Things have to be getting pretty dicey in coach Mike Riley’s office after a one-sided loss at Minnesota. The Cornhuskers have now lost four the last five and aren’t showing any signs of turning things around. With games against Penn State and Iowa to close, they’ll need to win both to reach a bowl game. Last week: 12.  Hannah Foslien, AP
14. Illinois (2-8, 0-7) – Not much to say about one of the worst teams in the FBS as the Fighting Illini have now lost eight straight with a home setback against Indiana. How second-year coach Lovie Smith builds any momentum heading into the offseason is hard to imagine. Last week: 14.  Associated Press
    It turns out Northwestern doesn’t have to go overtime to get a win in the Big Ten.

    The 23-13 victory over Purdue on Saturday night was your standard, garden-variety four-quarter game that moved along at a fairly brisk pace, a pleasant revelation for those braving the cold at Ryan Field.

    But after playing overtime games in each of the three previous games, the Wildcats didn’t mind getting things taken care of in the requisite amount of time.

    “I just want to win,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “Obviously, we’ve been working hard for (TV) ratings here the last few weeks.”

    Of course, Fitzgerald was just having a little fun. That’s easy to do after a win. But it’s even easier to do when your team is on a roll, something Northwestern absolutely is after winning its fifth straight.

    More:  ​How MSU, Michigan can win the Big Ten East

    It seems like ancient history when the Wildcats opened Big Ten play with back-to-back losses to Wisconsin and Penn State, not looking terribly competitive against the Nittany Lions. That loss to Penn State was the third in four weeks with a blowout loss at Duke mixed in, as well.

    Needless to say, confidence was not soaring for the Wildcats. But a trip to play a decimated Maryland team came next before the three-game overtime run that included big wins over Iowa and Michigan State and now Northwestern is playing like the team many expected would push Wisconsin for the top spot in the Big Ten West.

    “It feels really good. To win five straight in the Big Ten against the teams we’ve played is pretty impressive,” said quarterback Clayton Thorson, who threw for two TDs against Purdue. “I’m really proud of these guys. It’s been a fun stretch of games. It’s been a fun stretch of games with these guys, with these seniors. We were talking about it earlier today and last night, but we only got these last two weeks and then a bowl game with this team. This group of guys is pretty special. It’s fun. It’s fun to win, it’s much more fun to win than lose.”

    More:  ​Michigan climbs, Michigan State tumbles in polls

    The slate of teams to face in the West makes that fun more possible. It’s hard to argue that. But it’s also not like just showing up and getting a win. The Iowa and Michigan State victories in the stretch prove that.

    And winning in the Big Ten is nothing to take lightly. The College Football Playoff Committee may not buy it as they continue to discredit Wisconsin’s unbeaten record, but running off five straight — something Fitzgerald has done five times in his tenure — isn’t exactly simple.

    Northwestern has done it and with Minnesota and Illinois left, there’s no reason to think it won’t extend two more games

    “Anybody can win on any given Saturday,” Fitzgerald said. “As a fan, that would be what would be fun to me. Just watching the competitive nature of our league top to bottom right now. And it’s hard to win, especially to win conference games, so I’m proud of our guys, without a doubt. They’re putting in the work and they’re getting the return on the investment.”

    IU’s breakthrough

    It hasn’t come easy, but Indiana finally got its first Big Ten win by beating Illinois and in the process, got the first conference victory for coach Tom Allen.

    “The first win, the first whatever it is, is always special,” Allen said. “One I'll always remember.”

    The Hoosiers had spent the bulk of the season playing Big Ten teams tough only to come up short in the end. And it came against some of the best as they suffered back-to-back one-score losses to Michigan and Michigan State and hung close with Wisconsin through three quarters. Only a loss to Maryland would be considered a bad one.

    But the gauntlet came to an end Saturday as Richard Lagow threw for 289 yards and two TDs while the defense sacked Illinois 10 times and held the Fighting Illini to 72 yards of total offense in the first half.

    “Just really encouraged by our kids,” Allen said. “We stayed the course and the kids were rewarded for being very resilient. Everybody's been asking about how the guys are doing. And you know what? They believe. They believe in themselves and believe in what we're doing.But you need to win.

    “That makes you feel different, when all that hard work comes to fruition and has you feeling like you're moving in the right direction.”

    With Rutgers and Purdue left, the winning might not be done.

    Around the Big Ten

    ■ Wisconsin continues to cruise along wondering if anyone outside of Madison will care the Badgers haven’t lost. The latest victim was Iowa, the darling of the conference after last week’s whipping of Ohio State. That was never in the cards this time as the Badgers forced four turnovers and locked up a spot in the Big Ten chhampionship.

    ■ Penn State kept its slim hopes in the East alive by cruising past Rutgers. In the win, quarterback Trace McSorley became Penn State’s career leader in touchdowns with 68.

    ■ Mike Riley is in big trouble at Nebraska after the Cornhuskers lost for the fourth time in five games, this time getting destroyed on the road by Minnesota. It’s hard to see where another win comes for the Huskers, who face Penn State and Iowa to close the season, one that can seem to end fast enough.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

