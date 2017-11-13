Mike Weber’s career day helped earn Ohio State a victory Saturday over Michigan State, and the former Detroit Cass Tech star weekly Big Ten honors.
The redshirt sophomore running back ran for a career-best 162 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 48-3 thumping of the Spartans, earning Weber a share of Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors with Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft.
The 5-foot-10, 214-pound Weber had first-half touchdown runs of 47 and 82 yards, and averaged a whopping 18 yards per carry for his first Offensive Player of the Week award.
Weber, who rushed for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns last season, is third on Ohio State in rushing this season with 437 yards (6.3 yards per carry). He’s scored seven touchdowns.
BIG TEN WEEKLY HONORS
Co-Offensive Players of the Week
Demry Croft, Minnesota, sophomore, quarterback
Mike Weber, Ohio State, sophoomore, running back
Co-Defensive Players of the Week
Josh Jackson, Iowa, junior, defensive back
Leon Jacobs, Wisconsin, senior, linebacker
Special Teams Player of the Week
Rodney Smith, Minnesota, junior, running back
Freshman of the Week
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, freshman, running back
