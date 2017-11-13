Former Detroit Cass Tech star Mike Weber ran for a career-best 162 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s 48-3 thumping of Michigan State. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Mike Weber’s career day helped earn Ohio State a victory Saturday over Michigan State, and the former Detroit Cass Tech star weekly Big Ten honors.

The redshirt sophomore running back ran for a career-best 162 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 48-3 thumping of the Spartans, earning Weber a share of Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors with Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft.

The 5-foot-10, 214-pound Weber had first-half touchdown runs of 47 and 82 yards, and averaged a whopping 18 yards per carry for his first Offensive Player of the Week award.

Weber, who rushed for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns last season, is third on Ohio State in rushing this season with 437 yards (6.3 yards per carry). He’s scored seven touchdowns.

BIG TEN WEEKLY HONORS

Co-Offensive Players of the Week

Demry Croft, Minnesota, sophomore, quarterback

Mike Weber, Ohio State, sophoomore, running back

Co-Defensive Players of the Week

Josh Jackson, Iowa, junior, defensive back

Leon Jacobs, Wisconsin, senior, linebacker

Special Teams Player of the Week

Rodney Smith, Minnesota, junior, running back

Freshman of the Week

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, freshman, running back