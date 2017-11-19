Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Al Goldis, Associated Press
1. Wisconsin (11-0, 8-0) – The Badgers finally got a win over a ranked opponent, wearing down Michigan to remain unbeaten. Jonathan Taylor ran for 132 yards for the Badgers, who have locked up the Big Ten West and a spot in the conference title game. They finish with Minnesota before preparing to face Ohio State with a spot in the College Football Playoff likely on the line. Last week: 1.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
2. Ohio State (9-2, 7-1) – The win over Illinois was about what was expected as the Buckeyes scored 28 points in the first quarter and were never challenged. The win locked up the Big Ten East title for the Buckeyes, who will take on Wisconsin in the conference title game. Before that, however, they head to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. Last week: 2.  Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
3. Northwestern (8-3, 6-2) – The usual suspects led the Wildcats in a drubbing of Minnesota. Quarterback Clayton Thorson threw for three touchdowns while running back Justin Jackson gained 166 yards. The Wildcats have now won six straight games and head into the final week of the season with a trip to Illinois and looking to improve their bowl standing. Last week: 3.  David Banks, Getty Images
4. Michigan State (8-3, 6-2) – The Spartans bounced back from last week’s ugly loss to Ohio State by getting the job done at home against Maryland. They did nothing through the air but ran for 271 yards as LJ Scott gained 147 yards and scored a touchdown. The Spartans close the season at Rutgers with a chance to land a solid bowl bid. Last week: 4.  Al Goldis, Associated Press
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – Saquon Barkley led an offensive explosion in a win over Nebraska by gaining 224 total yards and scoring three touchdowns, giving him a program-record 39. The defense had its troubles slowing the Cornhuskers but it was just enough as the Nittany Lions head to Maryland to close out the season with their eye on a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 5.  Chris Knight, Associated Press
6. Michigan (8-3, 5-3) – Getting a big win on the road continues to be elusive for the Wolverines as they played Wisconsin tough but in the end their offense couldn’t get rolling. QB Brandon Peters was lost to an apparent head injury and his status remains unclear heading into the regular-season finale at home next week against Ohio State. Last week: 6.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
7. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers, a team that played some of the best in the conference tough all season, is now on a winning streak after shutting out Rutgers a week after knocking off Illinois. The Hoosiers now find themselves in position to become bowl eligible if they can win at Purdue in the regular-season finale. Last week: 8.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
8. Purdue (5-6, 3-5) – There seems little doubt first-year coach Jeff Brohm will get some votes for coach of the year as the Boilermakers are now one win from becoming bowl eligible. They’re in that position after going on the road and beating Iowa, and now must get a win at home over Indiana for the critical sixth victory. Last week: 9.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
9. Iowa (6-5, 3-5) – The most difficult team to figure out in the entire conference has to be the Hawkeyes. The same team that lost to Penn State on the final play of the game and, two weeks ago, blitzed Ohio State, lost at home to Purdue a week after getting rolled by Wisconsin. They’ll make a bowl game, but the Hawkeyes have to be reeling. Last week: 7.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
10. Maryland (4-7, 2-6) – The Terrapins started the season with a big win at Texas but it’s been all downhill from there. They alternated their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks at Michigan State but could generate very little offense. A bowl game likely is gone now as they head into the finale against Penn State. Last week: 12.  Al Goldis, Associated Press
11. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers were game against Penn State but in the end simply couldn’t muster up a decent defense. Tanner Lee threw for 399 yards and three touchdowns but the Huskers gave up 609 yards to Penn State and are now likely out of a bowl game as the future of coach Mike Riley is in limbo. Last week: 13.  Chris Knight, Associated Press
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – The Golden Gophers have now lost three of four after getting blanked at Northwestern. They’ve won just twice in the last eight weeks and now they’ll need to find a way to upset Wisconsin next week to reach a bowl game in coach P.J. Fleck’s first season. Last week: 10.  David Banks, Getty Images
13. Rutgers (4-7, 3-5) – The Scarlet Knights had a two-game win streak earlier in the Big Ten season but have now lost three of four after getting shut out on the road against Indiana. There’s still a shot at reaching a bowl game but the Scarlet Knights will have to knock off Michigan State next week to make that happen. Last week: 11.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
14. Illinois (2-9, 0-8) – There wasn’t a team that was likely going to stop Ohio State this week, but the Fighting Illini provided little resistance as the losing skid reached nine games. The Illini will close things at home against Northwestern as the future of coach Lovie Smith will likely start to become an issue heading to the offseason. Last week: 14.  Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
    The Big Ten still has a couple of teams fighting for playoff consideration, but when it comes to the conference race, the intrigue has disappeared.

    While there’s still a week to play in the regular season, the conference championship game on Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis has been set. Wisconsin will take on Ohio State for the second time in the title game.

    The Badgers are unbeaten and have had the West locked up while the Buckeyes have shaken off an ugly loss two weeks ago at Iowa and clinched the East on Saturday with a victory over Illinois.

    So, the matchup is decided, but that hardly means there’s nothing to play for next week.

    Wisconsin, of course, is trying to remain undefeated and convince the College Football Playoff committee it deserves to be in the top four after getting to No. 5 in last week’s rankings. The Badgers will hit the road to take on Minnesota in the regular-season finale before heading to Indy.

    After beating Michigan on Saturday, they weren’t about to start assuming anything.

    “We're not done yet,” coach Paul Chryst said. “You want them to enjoy this victory — they're not easy — and then come back and get ready for next week.

    “We were just talking about opportunities, and you want them to enjoy this one tonight, and all the work and effort that goes into it by everyone on that team and the coaches, and you appreciate it. And then we get an opportunity to come back and get ready for next week. That's a pretty good world.”

    More: Michigan State moves up, Michigan drops out of polls

    More: Charboneau’s AP vote: Will Badgers get boost in CFP rankings?

    Take care of business at Minnesota and find a way to knock off the Buckeyes the following week, and odds are the Badgers are in the playoff field. Once they get to Indy, they’ll be familiar with the setting.

    Wisconsin will play in its fifth conference title game and be looking for its third title, but before that, it will have to beat Minnesota.

    “We always talk about focusing on the now,” wide receiver Kendric Pryor said. “So, Week 1 we were just focusing on Utah State and now since we're closer to the end of the season we have those goals in the back of our minds, but each week we just try to focus on who our opponent is and what we need to do that week to beat them. Last week our focus was just Michigan, not worrying about Minnesota, Big Ten championship or College Football Playoff.”

    It’s a similar approach in Columbus as the Buckeyes hope the roll they’re on leads to a two-loss team finding its way into the playoff field.

    Of course, before Ohio State can do that, it has the minor task of playing a rivalry game. The Buckeyes will head to Ann Arbor next week to face Michigan, something that has no chance of getting overlooked by a team that might have its mind on the postseason.

    “Pretty quick,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said when asked at what point he realized Michigan had lost. “We celebrated the chance that we're going to go to Indianapolis, which is a goal every year. And, yes, I was aware. And we dived right into getting ready to go.

    “It's rivalry week. Say that 10 times. It's officially started.”

    So, the final week still matters, even to the teams that already know they’re headed to Indy.

    Northwestern's top cat

    Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor is leading the Big Ten in rushing and Penn State’s Saquon Barkley gets plenty of attention, but in terms of consistent production, it’s hard to match what Northwestern’s Justin Jackson has accomplished.

    He ran for 166 yards on Saturday in the Wildcats’ win, their sixth straight. But that wasn’t what was most noteworthy. Jackson has now rushed for 1,010 yards this season and is just the second Big Ten player  and ninth in FBS history  to rush for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons. Wisconsin's Ron Dayne (1996-99) is the other Big Ten player.

    Jackson has 5,139 career yards and moved past Michigan's Mike Hart (5,040) for fifth place on the Big Ten's all-time rushing list while Northwestern has won 21 of the last 22 games in which Jackson has rushed for 100 yards or more.

    “He's a once in a coaching lifetime type of young man,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “He's a terrific leader, he's got an amazing work ethic and what you see on Saturday is a byproduct of his preparation. He's done it from the minute he got here.”

    Barkley sets Penn State mark

    Barkley hit his own milestone on Saturday as he broke Penn State's career touchdown record with three scores and had 208 of 224 total yards in the first half to lead the to their 18th win in 21 games by rolling over Nebraska.

    Barkley passed Lydell Mitchell for the record with his 39th rushing touchdown. Odds are, he’ll add to that total.

    “I’m not gone yet, guys,” Barkley said. “Hopefully there’s plenty more to come, plenty more the rest of the season. Hopefully we can make some more memories.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

