Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over three games at the PK80 Invitational. (Photo: Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

Cassius Winston wasn’t the only member of the Michigan State men’s basketball team to earn individual honors for a strong week of work at the PK80 Invitational.

The sophomore point guard, who won MVP honors in helping the Spartans win the Victory bracket in the PK80 Invitational, is joined by forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who on Monday earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honors.

Jackson, who shared the honor with Wisconsin guard Brad Davison, averaged 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over three games at the Portland, Ore., tournament, notching double-doubles against DePaul (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Connecticut (12 points, 10 rebounds).

Jackson is averaging 10 points, 8.2 rebounds and almost two blocks over the season’s first six games.

Minnesota junior forward Jordan Murphy is the Big Ten Player of the Week.

Another Golden Gopher, former Detroit Country Day star Destiny Pitts, is the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week in women’s basketball, averaging 15.7 points and 10.7 rebounds en route to MVP honors of UNLV’s Lady Rebel Round-Up. Pitts scored 22 against UNLV in the championship game.

It’s Pitts’ second freshman of the week honor in as many weeks.