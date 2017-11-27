Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer stands among his players prior to Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium. (Photo: Tony Ding / Associated Press)

A fan at the Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday caught the aftermath of J.T. Barrett’s sideline injury, and the video was posted on TMZ.com on Monday night.

The video doesn’t show the collision between Barrett, Ohio State’s quarterback, and the photographer who was on the sidelines, but it catches Barrett limping shortly after knocking knees with the camera at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The sideline incident, before Ohio State’s 31-20 victory, aggravated a meniscus injury, and while Barrett did play, he was limited and was eventually shelved.

According to TMZ, the photographer had run away from the scene by the time he turned the camera in Barrett’s direction. The fan who shot the video ID’s the cameraman as wearing gray and yellow (hmmm) gear with a “medium-sized camera.”

Afterward, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was fuming in his postgame press conference, calling for an “all-out” investigation into the incident. On Monday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said there will not be a “full-blown investigation,” but said protocol for game-day operations needs to be reviewed.