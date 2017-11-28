Michigan senior defensive tackle Maurice Hurst earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and media. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Four Michigan players earned first-team All-Big Ten honors on defense Tuesday, earning spots from either coaches or the media.

Senior defensive tackle Maurice Hurst earned first-team honors from both the coaches and media. Defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush joined Hurst in the coaches’ selections, while defensive end Chase Winovich earned first-team honors from the media.

Michigan State defensive back David Dowell was the Spartans’ lone first-team representative, selected by the media.

Earning second-team honors for Michigan on defense and special teams were Winovich (coaches), defensive back LaVert Hill (coaches), Gary (media), Bush (media), and linebacker Khaleke Hudson (media). Hudson was a third-team selection from the coaches, while defensive end Kenny Willekes (coaches and media), linebacker Joe Bachie (coaches and media) and Josiah Scott (media) earned third-team honors for the Spartans.