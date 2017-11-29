Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (74) was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and the media. (Photo: John T. Greilick / Detroit News)

Michigan senior left tackle Mason Cole and sophomore Ben Bredeson were voted All-Big Ten second-team by the media and coaches and are among seven Wolverines who received all-conference offense honors.

Michigan State also had a total of seven players honored, led by center Brian Allen, who was a second-team choice by both coaches and the media. Junior wide receiver Felton Davis III was a second-team pick from the media, and a third-team pick by coaches after catching 51 passes for 658 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Big Ten offensive teams were announced Wednesday morning.

Junior running back Karan Higdon, the Wolverines’ leading rusher, was voted third-team All-Big Ten by media and coaches, along with Michigan State junior guard David Beedle.

Four players received honorable mention recognition — running back Chris Evans made the coaches’ list while center Patrick Kugler and tight ends Zach Gentry and Sean McKeon were voted honorable mention by media.

Michigan State’s Brian Allen (65) was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and coaches. (Photo: Andy Clayton-King / Associated Press)

Freshman offensive linemen Luke Campbell and Kevin Jarvis, sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke and junior running back LJ Scott earned honorable-mention recognition from both the media and coaches for Michigan State.

Michigan had 10 of 11 defensive starters earn All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday.

Cole has made 50 consecutive starts, tied with Jon Jansen for most starts among Michigan offensive linemen. With the bowl game, Cole will tie Craig Roh who holds the all-time record for starts with 51.

Gentry and McKeon combined for 43 receptions, 561 yards and five touchdowns. McKeon led the team with 29 catches and has scored three touchdowns in the last four games. Gentry has a reception of 25 yards or more in six games this season.

Lewerke completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 2,580 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Spartans, and was also their second-leading rusher with 486 yards on 110 carries (4.4 average), including five touchdowns. He trailed Scott, who rushed for 788 yards (4.3 average) and six touchdowns. Scott also caught 18 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

The Big Ten will announce individual award winners on Thursday.